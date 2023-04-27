Duff knows clash with Healy's Cork will be a tough task

Damien Duff has lauded the coaching credentials of Colin Healy ahead of Shelbourne’s meeting with Cork City on Friday night (7.45pm).

The former Ireland teammates will be on opposite benches at Tolka Park, with City sitting five points behind the Reds – just one place above basement side UCD.

A miserly two wins from their opening 11 matches back in the top-flight has raised concerns about City heading straight back to the First Division but two-time English Premier League winner believes Healy is the right man to steer his hometown club out of trouble.

“Cork City are a very good team who have a brilliant manager in Colin Healy,” said Shels boss Duff on the eve of the game.

“He commands so much respect in the game for what he has achieved.

“What he’s done with Cork City is very impressive as well, getting them back to where a big club of their stature belongs.

“I won’t be disrespecting Cork - that’s not our style.

“We’ve warned the players they can’t either. It’s there for all to see they’re a good team, drawing 4-4 at Shamrock Rovers and beating Dundalk.

“They will be really well-organised side and it’s a tough task for sure.”

Duff was the happier of the pals when the teams last met on St Patrick’s Day.

An own goal and a brilliant team goal finished by Jack Moylan earned sealed a deserved 2-0 win on Leeside.

“As always we reviewed their video on Thursday,” Duff added.

“We showed a lot of footage from that game in Turners Cross, but it won’t mean much at 7:45pm tomorrow.

“It’s a different ground, different weather, different travel arrangements but we do know what we’re facing in terms of personnel.

“It’s the same squad, who’ll play a similar shape, but we know Colin might tweak it.

“That said, our boys have a feel for what Cork brings. We know they’ve got quality, and we’ll show them the respect they deserve.”

Shane Farrell, sent off in last Friday’s 1-1 draw against Dundalk, starts a three-match ban for Shels, who’ll also be missing Kian Leavy, Conor Kane, Sean Boyd, Gavin Molloy and Mark Coyle due to injury.

It’s the first of two series over the May Bank Holiday weekend, with City returning to Dublin on Monday to face leaders Bohemians at Dalymount Park (5pm).