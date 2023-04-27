John Egan hails special group of Sheffield United promotion clinchers

John Egan is back in the Premier League where his skillset belongs – after skippering Sheffield United to another promotion.

This was the Corkman’s second time to escape the Championship since joining the Blades in 2018, spending two seasons from 2019 to 2021 in the top-flight before being relegated.

Last year’s attempt at an instant return came unstuck in the playoffs but they avoided that lottery this time by beating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Wednesday to claim an automatic ticket alongside champions Burnley.

The 30-year-old’s importance to the cause was illustrated by his virtual ever-presence over their trail to the Promised Land.

Wednesday’s start was the 42nd of United’s 43 league games so far – his sole absence coming during the festive period when he sat out the win over Blackpool, suspended for incurring two bookings against Coventry City.

They have three games left, effectively dead rubbers, yet scope to begin preparing for next year’s ultimate challenges.

“We’ll be looking back on this in 20 years’ time and talking about the memories we’ve just made,” the overjoyed centre-half told Sky Sports at Bramall Lane.

“We’re more than just teammates. We’re friends too. And that counts for a lot. I think it’s made a real difference.

“The lads deserve it and nobody one can take this away from us.”

A video of Egan singing at the promotion party of 2019 went viral and clips of the sequel may emerge in the coming days if his intentions materialise.

“We’ll have good craic now celebrating this,” promised Egan, son of the late legendary Kerry GAA star of the same name.

Egan has next year left on his contract but his compatriots at the club are in limbo. A loan stint from Newcastle United of Ciarán Clark (33) expires next month, in tandem with the contract of his parent club, while long-serving 32-year-old Blade Enda Stevens is also awaiting a decision on his deal that imminently lapses.