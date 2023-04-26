Big moments at Etihad: De Bruyne serves reminder he's still the best

De Bruyne is still the best in the Premier League

If there was ever any doubt about who the best player in the Premier League is, then Kevin De Bruyne reminded us why the answer has always been him.

The Belgian has been at City for eight years now, so we ought to know what’s coming, but he regularly reminds us just how good he really is. This was one of those days - and he did it in some style.

His first goal was superbly taken, and set the tone for an outstanding City victory, and he followed it up with an assist for John Stones and then a second goal after the break which put the game – and possibly the title – beyond Arsenal.

Everything about the midfielder is pure class and you can book him in for Footballer of the Year right now.

Erling Haaland is more than just a striker

When Haaland first arrived at City there were question marks over whether the team could adapt to his direct style and whether he would link well with those around him. There were even some who said he was a problem. Nobody is saying that now.

Not only has he scored a record number of goals (49 including the fourth against Arsenal) but his all round game is growing.

The big Norwegian provided two excellent assists for De Bruyne and the increasingly instinctive partnership between the two is bad news for Arsenal, bad news for Real Madrid and bad news for all their Premier League rivals next season.

Manchester City’s squad is good enough for a Treble

Questions were being asked ahead of this game about Manchester City’s ability to win a Treble given they have potentially another 10 games to play in the space of little more than a month.

But it’s hard to justify that concern given the way they demolished Arsenal, just days after playing in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Riyad Mahrez was a hat-trick hero in that game against Sheffield United but didn’t even start against the Gunners. He was joined by Phil Foden (who provided a late assist for Haaland), Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Aymeric Laporte on the bench - which suggest City’s squad is big enough to go for three trophies.

Arsenal aren’t out of it yet, but they look gone

It’s easy to forget that despite this humbling result, Arsenal are still top of the league and by no means out of the title race. But the body language and the nature of the defeat at the Etihad suggests it may be impossible all the same.

Arsenal barely laid a glove on the champions and, right from the start, there was a lack of belief in the away side that they could really do it.

When you add in other disappointing results over the last few weeks – draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton – it means they have dropped nine points in less than three weeks, and that’s extremely hard to come back from.

The Gunners need strengthening in midfield if they want to win it next year

If there was one area in which Arsenal were outclassed it was in the middle of the pitch. So, it’s no surprise to read they are targeting players such as West Ham’s Declan Rice in the transfer window.

Thomas Partey has had a good season but he wasn’t up to it against Rodri, De Bruyne and Gundogan, and Xhaka didn’t find it easy either. Arsenal were simply squeezed in midfield and constantly found they were chasing shadows, unable to create real chances. A world class midfielder will be needed if they truly want to challenge City next season.