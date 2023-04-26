Ireland Women’s World Cup buildup plans hit by clubs’ player-release stance

The buildup to this year’s Women’s World Cup could be severely disrupted after the European Club Association (ECA) told the national associations that players will not be available until 10 days before the tournament starts.

The women’s game has been rocked by several high-profile injuries in the past year, including ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments suffered by players such as Vivianne Miedema, Alexia Putellas, Beth Mead and, last week, the England captain, Leah Williamson.

In a statement released on Wednesday the ECA said it will be working with Fifa to ensure that players are not called up before the mandatory release period starts. The tournament in Australia and New Zealand kicks off on July 20th.

Ireland currently have two final friendlies in Dublin that precede that cut off date of July 10th - June 22nd against Zambia and July 6th France - as Vera Pauw looks to build towards the opening game of the tournament against Australia in Sydney.

Claire Bloomfield, the head of women’s football at the ECA, said: “This is not a matter of financial compensation or the absence of adequate protection and insurance, but a serious concern for player welfare. The issue of early call-ups is a hangover from the game in its amateur form and is detrimental to the future success and growth of women’s football. They also generate a great deal of unnecessary tension in the relationship between clubs and their players.”

The domestic season in England finishes on 27 May, although Katie McCabe's Arsenal could be involved in the Champions League final, which is on 3 June in Eindhoven. All players are expected to have at least two weeks off before joining up with Wiegman’s squad.

The ECA statement said: “Given that the tournament kicks off on 20 July, the mandatory release period for the 2023 Women’s World Cup therefore commences on 10 July.

"With players being called ahead of this date, in some instances as early as May, there will be insufficient time for adequate rest before the 2023 Women’s World Cup begins and upon its conclusion as clubs prepare for the 2023-24 season.

"This lack of rest which results from early call-ups evidently contravenes the protection of players’ health and wellbeing which ECA believes shall always be a priority.”