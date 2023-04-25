Vardy grabs priceless equaliser for Leicester at fellow strugglers Leeds

Leeds 1 Leicester 1

FOR Leicester City, it was a goal that might just be worth the wait.

Jamie Vardy had gone six months without finding the net in the Premier League until he turned up at Elland Road to poach a late equaliser which could prove to be utterly priceless in the fight for survival.

The 135th Premier League goal of Vardy's prolific career arrived with 10 minutes remaining of a tense relegation dogfight to peg Leeds back after a first-half header from Luis Sinisterra looked likely to bring a much-needed victory for the hosts.

Leicester's defensive frailties returned to haunt them, stretching their run without a Premier League clean sheet towards six months, spanning 18 games.

What they lacked in quality they made up for in grit to dig out a valuable share of the spoils that leaves them a point behind Leeds but, crucially, a point above the drop zone.

Seven years on from their greatest moment, they remain in danger of surrendering their status of a division they so famously conquered under Claudio Ranieri, but Dean Smith has in his short spell in caretaker charge, instilled a fighting spirit that can go a long way in their current predicament.

It was probably a must-win game for both sides but ultimately, the desire not to lose held greater sway.

Sinisterra failed to make it to half-time, replaced by Crysencio Summerville after sustaining an ankle injury from an industrial challenge by Caglar Soyuncu, but the Colombian had already put his stamp on the contest with his third goal in the last five games.

Leeds had provided little attacking threat before the midfielder gave them a 20th-minute lead, but that was quickly forgotten as Sinisterra stole in at the back post ahead of his marker Timothy Castagne to head home Jack Harrison's searching cross from a rapidly narrowing angle.

Leicester thought they had taken an early lead when Youri Tielemans found the top corner from 20 yards with a pinpoint finish after the hosts failed to clear a James Maddison corner.

There appeared to be nothing at all wrong with the Belgian's stunning effort until VAR unearthed a marginal offside against the goal's creator, Boubakary Soumare.

Leeds hadn't even appealed but were nevertheless relieved the technology had unexpectedly come to their rescue.

Maddison was inches from being able to volley home a cross from a Tete cross after Liam Cooper gave the ball away, and it took a fine block from the Leeds skipper to thwart Harvey Barnes when the hosts again needlessly surrendered possession in their own half while attempting to play out from the back.

Marc Roca was the culprit on this occasion.

Rodrigo should have doubled the lead at the outset of the second half, but delayed sufficiently for his close-range effort to be blocked by Wout Faes.

Leicester struggled to assert themselves until throwing caution to the wind in the last 20 minutes, Harvey Barnes curled over from a narrow angle after Leeds assumed the ball had gone out of play as it was retrieved by Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho forced a brave save from Illan Meslier when the Leeds keeper dived at the feet of the forward as Leeds were pushed increasingly deep in a predictably nervy finish. The young Frenchman could do nothing when, shortly after his introduction, Vardy swept home a deserved equaliser after neat build-up play from Iheanacho and Maddison.

Moments later the veteran striker thought he'd secured an unlikely win, but his close range effort was ruled out for offside.

In a breathless finish, Roca's header hit Daniel Iversen in the face. With time running out, an unmarked Patrick Bamford somehow scuffed a shot wide from two yards. How costly a miss it is will only become apparent over the next month.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier 7; Ayling 7, Cooper 6, Koch 6, Firpo 6; Roca 6, McKennie 6; Sinisterra 7 (Summerville 32, 6) , Rodrigo 7 (Aaronson 68, 6), Harrison 7; Bamford 6. Booked: Ayling, Rodrigo, Roca, Cooper.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Iversen 7; Castagne 5, Faes 5, Soyuncu 6, Kristiansen 5; Tielemans 6, Soumare 5; Tete 5 (Vardy 70, 7), Maddison 7, Barnes 5 (Daka 70, 6); Iheanacho 6 (Praet 82, 6). Booked: Soumare, Tielemans.

Referee: Paul Tierney