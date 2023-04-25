Brighton confirm Evan Ferguson signs new long-term contract

"The aim is to help him become one of the strongest strikers in Europe,” says Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.
NEW DEAL CONFIRMED: Brighton and Hove Albion have officially announced that striker Evan Ferguson has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a contract that runs until 2028. PIC Credit: BrightonandHoveAlbion.com. Paul Hazelwood

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 17:12
Andrew Horgan

Brighton and Hove Albion have officially announced that striker Evan Ferguson has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a contract that runs until 2028.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season, scoring nine goals in all competitions including four in the Premier League. He also scored his first goal for the Republic of Ireland last month in a friendly against Latvia.

“Evan’s contract extension is great news," Head coach Roberto De Zerbi told the club's official website.

"He trains and plays like a senior player with many years of experience and has become an important member of the squad. The aim is to help him become one of the strongest strikers in Europe.”

Speaking following the news, Ferguson simply said on his Instagram; "Delighted to have signed a new deal with this club."

Ferguson joined Albion from Bohemians in January 2021 and quickly established himself at academy and under-21 level before becoming the Seagull's fifth youngest senior debutant later that year against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup. He scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in December.

It is understood that Ferguson had three years left on his previous contract but the terms of an extension have been agreed to reward his progress in the last few months.

As well as netting a few superbly taken goals in the Premier League and FA Cup for Brighton - he unfortunately missed their semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester United with an ankle injury last weekend - the Bettystown native also found the net for Ireland recently in their friendly win over Latvia.

