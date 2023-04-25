Brighton confirm Evan Ferguson signs new long-term contract

Brighton and Hove Albion have officially announced that striker Evan Ferguson has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a contract that runs until 2028.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season, scoring nine goals in all competitions including four in the Premier League. He also scored his first goal for the Republic of Ireland last month in a friendly against Latvia.

“Evan’s contract extension is great news," Head coach Roberto De Zerbi told the club's official website.

"He trains and plays like a senior player with many years of experience and has become an important member of the squad. The aim is to help him become one of the strongest strikers in Europe.”

Speaking following the news, Ferguson simply said on his Instagram; "Delighted to have signed a new deal with this club."

Ferguson joined Albion from Bohemians in January 2021 and quickly established himself at academy and under-21 level before becoming the Seagull's fifth youngest senior debutant later that year against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup. He scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in December.

It is understood that Ferguson had three years left on his previous contract but the terms of an extension have been agreed to reward his progress in the last few months.

As well as netting a few superbly taken goals in the Premier League and FA Cup for Brighton - he unfortunately missed their semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester United with an ankle injury last weekend - the Bettystown native also found the net for Ireland recently in their friendly win over Latvia.

It is hoped he will return to action in the next few weeks to boost Albion's chances of qualifying for Europe while he is also sure to play a pivotal role for Ireland in their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers in June away to Greece and at home to Gibraltar.

"For Ferguson, I don’t want to take any risks with him. We have another nine games and he will be important for the last eight if there is no risk.," De Zerbi said on Tuesday afternoon.

He is the second Irish native to commit his future to Brighton after U21 international Andrew Moran penned a new deal on Monday.