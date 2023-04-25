Penalty success earns CBC spot in All-Ireland minor soccer final

FAI Schools Minor Boys National Cup semi-final

Christian Brothers College 1 Merlin College 1 (CBC win on penalties)

Michael Scott was the hero for Christian Brothers College as they beat Merlin College in sudden death on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the FAI Schools Minor Boys National Cup semi-final at the home of Fairview Rangers in Limerick.

After Harry Walsh saved two penalties, the ball was rolled in and the school from Sydney Hill prevailed 5-4 in the shoot-out.

It was an emotional victory for the players, as they scored inside two minutes through Darragh Morley after he connected with a pass from Aidan O’Shea and Jack Sweeney equalised for Merlin College in the final second of normal time.

The real hero for the Cork school was captain Donal O’Connor as he got in the way of everything that Merlin sent his way. This calmed the players around him, and it was noticeable when James Costello stood firm to clear a cross from Qudus Adelanwa at the back post.

O’Connor then slotted himself into the right place to stop Lee Lydon combining with Jack Sweeney inside the area. His next touch of the ball diverted a free-kick that and Michael Gavajuc sent in.

Merlin were forced to shoot from distance in the final minutes of the first half. Adelanwa had the first attempt and this was plucked out of the air by goalkeeper Walsh.

Merlin dominated the second half and their quest for an equaliser was repeatedly denied by a well-disciplined CBC defence. Sweeney also sent in two free-kicks and Walsh dealt with those for his school.

When their big chance to equalise arrived in injury time, Sweeney knocked the ball in at the back post.

Walsh stopped a penalty from Ugnis Sallius and that gave Scott the opportunity to win it for CBC. He sent the goalkeeper the wrong way and that booked his school’s place in the final.

CBC: Harry Walsh; Liam Lynch, Elliott Quinn, Cathal Walsh, Donal O’Connor, James Costello (Ben Herlihy 27), Darragh Morley (Michael Scott 23), Tom McGrath, Liam Cregan, Aidan O’Shea, Ben Philips.

Merlin College: Dylan Kemp; Jayden Ukaga, Jan Dziedzinca, Ugnis Sallius, Dan Bivol, Michael Gavajuc, Lee Lydon, Tomiwa Iofinmakin, Jack Sweeney, Qudus Adelanwa, Sean Madi (Rhys Caffery 30).

Referee: Callum Walsh