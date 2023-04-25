Evan Ferguson signs new long-term contract with Brighton and Hove Albion

The Republic of Ireland international was reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United but he has now committed his future to the Seagulls.
Evan Ferguson signs new long-term contract with Brighton and Hove Albion

NEW DEAL: Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson during the Premier League match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture date: Tuesday April 4, 2023.

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 12:21
Andrew Horgan

Evan Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract to remain at Brighton and Hove Albion, according to reports.

The Republic of Ireland striker was reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United this summer but he has now committed his future to the Seagulls with an official announcement expected to be made in the near future.

The 18-year-old has made a huge impression at the Premier League club ever since he broke into Roberto De Zerbi’s team in the second half of the season, scoring seven goals in the process.

It is understood that Ferguson had three years left on his previous contract but the terms of an extension have been agreed to reward his progress in the last few months.

As well as netting a few superbly taken goals in the Premier League and FA Cup for Brighton - he unfortunately missed their semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester United with an ankle injury last weekend - the former Bohemians forward also found the net for Ireland recently in their friendly win over Latvia.

It is hoped he will return to action in the next few weeks to boost Albion's chances of qualifying for Europe while he is also sure to play a pivotal role for Ireland in their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers in June away to Greece and at home to Gibraltar.

He is the second Irish native to commit his future to Brighton after U21 international Andrew Moran penned a new deal on Monday.

More in this section

Manchester United File Photo Thomas Zilliacus confirms second offer to buy Manchester United still stands
Tributes paid following the death of Cork City amputee footballer David Saunders Tributes paid following the death of Cork City amputee footballer David Saunders
Major Irish influence on Wrexham's Hollywood story Major Irish influence on Wrexham's Hollywood story
<p>OLD FRIENDS: Arteta (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. </p>

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal knew from the beginning that Manchester City were the team to beat

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd