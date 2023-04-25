Evan Ferguson signs new long-term contract with Brighton and Hove Albion

Evan Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract to remain at Brighton and Hove Albion, according to reports.

The Republic of Ireland striker was reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United this summer but he has now committed his future to the Seagulls with an official announcement expected to be made in the near future.

The 18-year-old has made a huge impression at the Premier League club ever since he broke into Roberto De Zerbi’s team in the second half of the season, scoring seven goals in the process.

It is understood that Ferguson had three years left on his previous contract but the terms of an extension have been agreed to reward his progress in the last few months.

As well as netting a few superbly taken goals in the Premier League and FA Cup for Brighton - he unfortunately missed their semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester United with an ankle injury last weekend - the former Bohemians forward also found the net for Ireland recently in their friendly win over Latvia.

It is hoped he will return to action in the next few weeks to boost Albion's chances of qualifying for Europe while he is also sure to play a pivotal role for Ireland in their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers in June away to Greece and at home to Gibraltar.

He is the second Irish native to commit his future to Brighton after U21 international Andrew Moran penned a new deal on Monday.