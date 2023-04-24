Ronan Coughlan hat-trick helps Waterford to easy win over Treaty

Treaty United 1 Waterford FC 4

Waterford continued their impressive run of form under Keith Long, making it five from five, with a facile win over Treaty United in Limerick. A hat-trick from in-form Ronan Coughlan helped the Blues to a comfortable win over their Munster rivals.

The three points cuts the gap to seven behind leaders Galway United, with this clash a re-fixed game from March – which fell foul of the heavy rain on Shannonside.

Treaty made six changes, perhaps with one eye on Friday’s clash with Kerry FC, also at Markets Field.

The visitors held a 2-0 interval lead thanks to a Coughlan brace. They survived a rare Treaty purple patch, with United halving the lead, and Long’s side kicked on to secure the win just after the hour mark.

Coughlan’s first, a penalty after 18 minutes came after he was fouled by Ben O’Riordan. He quickly added a second, after good work from Dean McMenamy who centred for Connor Parsons. He left it for Coughlan to finish low to the net.

Tommy Barrett rolled the dice at half-time, making a brace of subs, which reaped instant reward. Sub Dean George headed home from close range after good work from Willie Armshaw and another interval change, Alex Byrne. That said, the move had broken down, only for a clearance to hit a Waterford defender and fall kindly to George.

But, a killer third arrived just after the hour mark. A neat layoff from Barry Baggley set up Ryan Burke who drilled in from outside the area.

Coughlan sealed his hat-trick, minutes later, easing clear of the cover before curling to the top corner. This brings his total to 12 in his last six outings, with his former side Bray Wanderers the opposition on Friday evening.

Treaty United: Hallahan; Collins, O’Riordan, Spain (Christopher 71), Nwankwo, Coughlan (Barry 71); Kelly, Kirkland (Byrne h-t), Devitt (C), Armshaw (Kozowski 76); Edogun (George h-t).

Waterford: Martin; Sobowale, Larkin, Philips, Burke; Griffin (Conn-Clarke 77), O’Keeffe (Akachukwu 89), Crowe-Baggley (Idowu 84), McMenamy (Nolan 84), Parsons; Coughlan (Oluwa 77).

Referee: M Lynch.