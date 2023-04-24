Major Irish influence on Wrexham's Hollywood story

Wrexham’s Irish heritage was principally traced to Brian Carey’s involvement in their FA giantkilling act over then English champions Arsenal in 1992.

But their Hollywood story of securing a return to the football league after a 15-year-old absence featured a green influence with four players and their physio.

Megastar co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are justifiably attracting the plaudits for funding the revival but it was the players and staff that ultimately gained promotion from the national league early on Saturday by coming from behind to beat Boreham Wood.

Here we look at how players from Cork, Limerick and Wexford – along with a medic from Dundalk – played their parts in a fairytale story fuelled by a couple of American actors.

Eoghan O’Connell

A cousin of former Ireland rugby captain Paul O’Connell and son of ex-Cork City attacker Damien O’Connell, Eoghan had the genes to prosper and in 2014 by 18 had broken into Celtic’s first-team under Brendan Rodgers. He’s been around the block since, including a brief loan at his hometown club in 2016 and spells in the lower leagues at Bury, Rochdale United and Charlton Athletic. Wrexham swooped for the defender on January transfer deadline day and he’s played 14 times.

Thomas O’Connor

O’Connor, who chose to hurl for Kilkenny underage despite playing Kennedy Cup football for Wexford, was a statement capture for the Red Dragons in January 2022, stepping down from Burton Albion just six months into his stint at the League One outfit. He had previously excelled while playing for Southampton and Ireland’s Under-21s, the latter under Stephen Kenny in 2019, and his versatility as a left-sided player has made him undroppable this season as he’s racked up 24 appearances and four goals.

Anthony Forde

The man from Ballynanty in Co Limerick was just 17 when Mick McCarthy handed him his Premier League debut against Chelsea. He made six top-flight appearances that season but has been on the move since, switching between Walsall, Rotherham United and Walsall. He’ll be 30 in November but has demonstrated during 29 games this season his ability to aid the promotion charge.

Liam McAlinden

Renowned a decade ago for defecting from Northern Ireland to the Republic – despite being born in England – he’s been something of a journeyman since being released by Wolves in 2016. Spells with Halifax and Stockport County, followed by joining Morecambe, led Wrexham to offer a deal two years ago. That contract is up and given the 29-year-old was only a bit-part player this season, amounting to 11 outings, he has a nervous wait to discover if he’s staying aboard the Hollywood Express.

Kevin Mulholland

Wrexham’s physio will be a familiar face to Irish fans, for he doubles up with the senior team under Stephen Kenny, who he worked with at Under-21 level. From Knockbridge, near Dundalk, the qualified specialist first worked in the role with Stoke City’s youth teams before sampling the delights of Sheffield Wednesday and Premier League Southampton. Wrexham came calling two years ago and he’s been a trusted resource for boss Phil Parkinson during a physically demanding campaign for players.