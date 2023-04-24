Cristian Stellini: There are no words to explain a performance like that

Newcastle 6 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Cristian Stellini was lost for words as he sifted through the wreckage of an outcome which Eddie Howe is looking forward to reviewing over a nice cup of tea and a biscuit.

Stellini is probably in need of something a little stronger after a display he described as maybe the worst he had ever seen. He didn't need the word maybe, but in fairness, the Italian was happy to take his share of the blame after apologising for the embarrassing no-show.

The 48-year-old clearly felt switching to a four-man defence for the first time in 15 months was the best option to stifle Newcastle. As cunning plans go, Blackadder's Baldrick has nothing on the hapless acting head coach.

When, just over 20 minutes in, Stellini admitted defeat in what quickly proved to be a tactical disasterclass, his side were five goals down and on the wrong end of one of the most astonishing first quarters of any match the Premier League has ever seen.

"There are no words to explain a performance like this," he admitted. "The first 25 minutes were maybe the worst I've ever seen. Changing the system was the wrong decision and that's my responsibility."

Stellini denied knowledge of suggestions Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had been seen making a b-line for the dressing room after the game, and he added: "We have to apologise to everyone. If it's the system, it's easier to change. If it's not the system, then we have to analyse why."

They are now six points behind their rivals for a Champions League place, the Geordies climbing to third with a game in hand on Sunday's roadkill.

It's a fair schlep from the capital to Tyneside that necessitated an early start for their 2,000 or so travelling fans. Having spent several hours making the trek north, many of them had left 10 minutes after kick-off, by which time their sometimes world-beating, often panel-beating heroes were three in arrears with yet more punishment to come.

By the time Stellini shoved a distinctly reticent-looking Davinson Sanchez into the fray to revert to a five-man back line, it was a tacit admission of a coaching blunder of epic proportions. Stable door, bolted, horse, anyone?

This capitulation wasn't just down to the beleaguered stand-in coach. No amount of tactical nous can cover for players who were an embarrassment - substandard in just about every way. They lacked energy, purpose, fight and any semblance of professionalism.

The hosts took full advantage to leave St James' Park in a state of ecstatic disbelief. The only surprise was that this wasn't the fastest five-goal blitz the Premier League has ever witnessed, coming in at three minutes slower than when Manchester City dismantled Watford four years ago. Come on Newcastle, catch up.

It was nevertheless a breathtaking passage of play those fortunate enough to witness it will never forget. Two, six, nine, 19, 21.

There were almost as many minutes where Newcastle scored as when they didn't, Jacob Murphy following up to break the deadlock from a narrow angle just 61 seconds in after Joelinton had been escorted into the area by four back-tracking defenders who appeared intent on not getting anywhere near the Brazilian as he unleashed a low shot on goal.

Joelinton added the second shortly afterwards, Pedro Porro and Cristian Romero both stopping to allow the South American to run onto Fabian Schar's crossfield pass to round Hugo Lloris and slot the ball home.

Murphy, who had scored one in 70 previous games, made his personal tally two in seven minutes with a swerving long-range effort that Lloris simply watched fly past him into the bottom corner. There were less than 10 minutes on the clock. Unsurprisingly, it was the first time Spurs had conceded three inside such a short timespan from the outset of a Premier League match.

Harry Kane missed a good chance to reduce the arrears when he fired wastefully wide as Spurs kept it tight for the relative eternity of 10 minutes before underlining their ineptitude by shipping another two in as many minutes.

Both were scored by Alexander Isak, the first expertly drilled home from an exquisite 40-yard outside of the foot pass by Joe Willock, the second also nestling clinically in the corner from Sean Longstaff's neat cut-back. Lloris didn't come out for the second half due to a hip problem. Either that, or shell-shock.

"I've seen a lot of crazy things in football, but I can't remember being involved in a game like that," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said. He added: "I enjoyed watching what I was seeing. When I watch it back, with a cup of tea and a biscuit I'd imagine, that's when I'll truly appreciate what we achieved."

The second-half couldn't live up to the high-octane nature of the first, and it was more of an exercise for the hosts in resting key personnel for sterner tests to come. It was one of those days where even those came off for Howe, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson combining for the latter to poke the sixth home from close range with his first touch barely a minute after the pair entered the fray.

It restored the five-goal advantage after Kane's self-crafted consolation four minutes into the second-half. Running onto a Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg pass down the left, Kane beat Schar to find the bottom corner with a fine left-foot effort. The reaction was predictably muted. Never has the Tottenham skipper scored a goal so good, but celebrated so little.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 8 (Manquillo 70, 6), Schar 8 (Lascelles 74, 7), Botman 7, Burn 7; S Longstaff 7, Guimaraes 7 (Gordon 70, 6), Willock 8; Murphy 9 (Almiron 66, 7), Isak 9 (Wilson 66, 8), Joelinton 9.

Tottenham (4-3-3): Lloris 0 (Forster 46, 4); Porro 0, Romero 0, Dier 0, Perisic 2; Sarr 2 (Sanchez 24, 2), Skipp 2, Hojbjerg 2; Kulusevski 2 (Danjuma 72, 2), Kane 5, S Heung-min 2 (Richarlison 83, 2).

Referee: David Coote.