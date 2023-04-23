Klopp says 'things have changed' for resurgent Liverpool

A-OK: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 14:26
Reuters

Liverpool have shown a marked improvement in their performances in recent weeks, manager Juergen Klopp said after a 3-2 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Liverpool crushed Leeds United 6-1 earlier in the week before edging past strugglers Forest to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since the start of last month.

The Merseyside club are now unbeaten in their last four games and are seventh in the standings with 50 points - six adrift of Newcastle United in fourth, who play fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday.

"Some things have changed. Today I saw a lot of top, top, top counter-pressing moments," Klopp told reporters after the win.

"I loved that – and that's, for us, super-important. I think we are much clearer again in that department.

"If you are not only solid but really good and aggressive and positive in defending then you can build on that. For me, it feels like it's the first time this season that we have that – late but hopefully not too late."

Klopp also heaped praise on attacker Diogo Jota, who scored twice against Forest and now has four goals in two games after failing to score in his previous 32 appearances for the club.

The Portuguese attacker spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines earlier this season due to a calf injury, but has hit his stride in recent weeks and also scored two goals in the win over Leeds last week.

"I think the second goal you really can see what goals do to offensive players. They give confidence," Klopp said.

"It's wonderful after the long, long time that he was out and now having these positive things – was involved in the Arsenal equaliser in a very important manner and now scoring twice a brace – is top."

Liverpool will be looking to keep their faint hopes of a top-four finish alive when they travel to West Ham United on Wednesday.

