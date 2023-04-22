Sligo overcome battling students to go fifth

SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 3 UCD 1

SLIGO Rovers were made to work hard when recording a 3-1 defeat of bottom of the table UCD at The Showgrounds.

Max Mata’s eighth goal of the season and a neat finish from Fabrice Hartmann appeared to have put the hosts in control but Mark Dignam’s fine strike for UCD on the stroke of half-time dented the momentum of John Russell’s charges.

But Sligo, who created the best of the night’s chances, reasserted themselves when Hartmann scored his second goal with 14 minutes left.

Sligo were looking for their first Men’s Premier Division win since a 2-1 away defeat of Dundalk on April 7 and, in fact, inconsistent results meant that they had only won three of their 10 games prior to this fixture.

There was a first start for James Finnerty and on the bench was 16-year-old defender Eli Rooney, an FAI Schools international and Hogan Cup finalist with Summerhill College’s Gaelic footballers earlier this year.

Strugglers UCD were in familiar territory – bottom of the table with only one win from 10 games – but they have regularly proven difficult opponents for Sligo and when they met earlier this season it took a Max Mata hat-trick to overcome UCD at the UCD Bowl.

Sligo threatened early with a fourth minute chance for Kailin Barlow but UCD goalkeeper Kian Moore smothered the effort.

Within 60 seconds the hosts hit the front when Max Mata’s header found the net from a corner delivered by Kailin Barlow.

UCD’s first attack of note saw Alex Nolan test Luke McNicholas, with the Sligo goalkeeper making a good save, after Dara Keane made inroads with a clever run.

Sligo doubled their lead after 25 minutes when Fabrice Hartmann scored with a cool finish after he ran onto Kailin Barlow’s clever pass.

Goalscorer Max Mata twice went close to getting his second of the night but on both occasions he was off target with headed efforts.

UCD pulled a goal back against the run of play on the stroke of half-time.

Ciaran Behan’s free-kick delivery was punched clear by Luke McNicholas and the ball came to Mark Dignam, who rifled home a wonderful effort with a low shot from just outside the box.

UCD continued to be lively in the second-half and Ciaran Behan curled a shot over after 54 minutes.

Max Mata and Kailin Barlow, who was especially busy, had further chances to extend Sligo’s lead but UCD were a threat as well and Luke McNicholas had to be alert to grab a well-directed header from Dara Keane.

The excellent Niall Morahan then got on the end of a Fabrice Hartmann cross but his effort was held by UCD netminder Kian Moore.

Hartman made the game safe for Sligo when he scored his second of the game after 76 minutes. He cut in with intent from the right and his left-foot shot took a heavy deflection that saw the ball loop up and over Kian Moore.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Brannefalk (Browning 83), Finnerty, Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Bolger, Morahan; Hartmann (Liivak 78), Barlow (Cawley 83), Fitzgerald; Mata (Radosavljevic 88)

UCD: Moore; Osam (Norris 14), Keaney, Wells, Dempsey (Clarke 80); Barr, Dignam; Keane (O’Connor 80), Behan, Nolan; Doyle (Kinsella-Bishop 63)

Referee: Paul McLaughlin