Riyad Mahrez hat-trick sends Manchester City through to FA Cup final

Manchester City 3 Sheffield United 0

Manchester City kept their treble hopes alive as they reached the FA Cup final after defeating Sheffield United 3-0 thanks to a Riyad Mahrez hat-trick.

Three goals in 25 minutes for the Algerian forward ensured Pep Guardiola’s side progressed to their first final since 2019. Sheffield United’s first semi-final appearance since 2014 ended in yet another defeat.

Sheffield United should have been infront within the opening two minutes after Oliver Norwood’s corner fell kindly to Iliman Ndiaye six yards out, but Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was on hand at point blank range to deny the young forward.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were causing the Premier League giants all sorts of trouble in the opening exchanges, with the young pairing Ndiaye and Daniel Jebbison keeping the City defence on their toes.

It was an even game throughout the first half but in the 41st minute, lacklustre defending from a corner led to City being awarded a penalty.

Jebbison the offender as his lethargic swipe at Bernardo Silva caught the Portuguese and referee Stuart Attwell had no choice but to award the spot-kick.

Riyad Mahrez fired the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner for his 13th goal in all competitions to the delight of the travelling City fans but the dismay of Blades head coach Heckingbottom and their supporters.

The game had been finely poised heading into the interval, but Guardiola’s men had the advantage going into the break.

The gulf in quality was evident as the game resumed, and the treble-chasing Citizens made sure of the result in the 61st minute as Mahrez notched up his second of the match.

United’s usually solid defence crumbled in the path of the Algerian as he bore down on the Blades goal. Defenders John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic were powerless to halt the forward as he glided through before passing the ball into the bottom right corner for his and City’s second.

The goals were starting to flow for Guardiola’s men, with two becoming three in the 65th minute, as Mahrez secured his hat-trick. Jack Grealish floated around a sea of United defenders before flicking a ball into the path of the outcoming Mahrez, and the 32-year-old fired low into the corner to end the game as a competition.

Heckingbottom’s side kept pushing for a goal in the game, with the substitutions of Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp adding extra firepower despite the match being out of the Championship side’s reach.

City's advantage allowed Guardiola to get some of his key players off the pitch unscathed, with Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish able to make way with 25 minutes of the match remaining. Phil Foden made a welcome return from a prolonged injury to the delight of the City supporters.

In the end it was a comfortable win for City as their quest for a historic treble takes another step towards reality, with a crucial match against Arsenal to come on Wednesday.

For Sheffield United, their return to the Premier League could be confirmed next week with Heckingbottom’s side needing only one point for promotion.

Man City XI (4-2-3-1): Ortega 6, Walker 7, Akanji 6, Laporte 7, Gomez 6, Gundogan 7, Silva (Lewis, 82’) 7, Mahrez 9, Alvarez 7, Grealish (Palmer, 67’) 6, Haaland (Foden, 67’) 6.

Subs not used: Ederson, Dias, Stones, Phillips, Rodri, De Bruyne.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Foderingham 6, Baldock (Coulibaly, 76’) 5, Egan 6, Ahmedhodzic (Bogle, 76’) 6, Robinson 5, Lowe 6, Berge (Basham, 76’) 5, Fleck (Sharp, 66’) 4, Norwood 6, Ndiaye 6, Jebbison (McBurnie, 58’) 5.

Subs not used: Davies, Clark, Arbiaster, Brooks.

Referee: Stuart Attwell: 6.