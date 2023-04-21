Bohemians stay clear at top with hard-fought win in Drogheda

Paddy Kirk and Declan McDaid were the goalscorers as Premier Division league leaders Bohemians maintained their five-point advantage at the summit.

As has been the case each time Declan Devine’s team have lost this season, they responded with a victory. This win was hard-fought and Drogheda can reasonably claim to have deserved at least a point.

The visitors hit the front through Kirk inside 17 minutes. Having managed just one career goal prior to this season, the left-back registered his second in six games to beat Colin McCabe.

Former United midfielder James Clarke stung the palms of Colin McCabe with a strike from the edge of the area after a neat exchange from Josh O’Sullivan. Kirk picked up the loose ball and darted inside Dylan Grimes before shooting past the goalkeeper.

Bohs had dominated territorially to that point, but not when it came to efforts on goal. James Talbot was twice called into action in the early stages. He denied Freddie Draper with an instinctive low save after Grimes had controlled Darragh Markey’s chipped cross into the area.

Ryan Brennan’s header from a Dayle Rooney cross proved more routine for Talbot. The latter had delivered some testing crosses throughout a reasonable first-half Drogs display, but the Gypsies Polish’ centre-half duo of Krystian Nowak and Kacper Radkowski weren’t unduly troubled.

Adam McDonnell’s free kick was of no concern to McCabe as the opening half drew to a close.

Drogheda’s penchant for giving the league’s leading teams a bloody nose has been well-established over the past 12 months or so and, with just a goal deficit, they remained a live concern in front of another sold out Weavers Park crowd.

They laid siege to the Bohs goal at times after the break with Talbot’s goal at serious risk of being breached. He dealt with an effort from Markey and Draper, the latter a sweetly-hit volley from 18 yards out.

Then Markey worked the ball into the area for the arriving Ryan Brennan. The local hero, an ex-Shamrock Rovers, St Pats and Shelbourne player no less, couldn’t connect properly on the stretch.

The home side pushed and pushed late on, with the direction of action all one-way but a clear sight of the Bohs goal never materialised. In injury time, McCabe’s sliced clearance was pounced on by McDaid who rounded the goalkeeper and finished from a tight angle.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Ahui (Leddy, 80), Adegboyega, Keeley, Jones (Heeney, 77); Deegan; Grimes (McNally, 73), Brennan, Markey (Topcu, 80), Rooney; Draper.

Bohemian FC: Talbot; Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; Buckley, McDonnell, Clarke (Twardek, 66); Connolly (McDaid, 79), O’Sullivan (McManus, 73); Afolabi (Williams, 73).

Referee: Sean Grant.