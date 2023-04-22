Edward Kenny wants Rockmount lads to enjoy their big day out

Rockmount are one game away from more silverware as one of the most storied clubs in Cork football get ready to play Cockhill Celtic in the 2023 FAI Intermediate Cup final
Edward Kenny wants Rockmount lads to enjoy their big day out

MATCH-UP: Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen, left, and Rockmount AFC manager Edward Kenny during the FAI Intermediate Cup Final media event at FAI HQ in Abbotstown. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 07:55
Dylan O’ Connell

Rockmount are one game away from more silverware as one of the most storied clubs in Cork football get ready to play Cockhill Celtic in the 2023 FAI Intermediate Cup final

at the Showgrounds in Sligo on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 2:00pm).

The defending champions want to keep the trophy on the northside of the River Lee for the first time ever, and a club from Buncrana want to mark their first ever final appearance with an upset for the ages.

Rockmount manager Eddie Kenny knows this, and he just wants his players to enjoy the big day out.

"Huge occasion again. We're delighted to be back here and we're not taking it for granted. Hugely proud of the lads to get to the final in consecutive seasons after a hard start to the competition but really looking forward to it,” he said.

"Douglas Hall was our first test and there'd be a good rivalry there between the two clubs, northside and southside so we know it is always difficult there but also, everyone in the country would love to beat the holders in the very first game but we came through that and have progressed well I feel.” 

The last team from Donegal to win the cup was Fanad United in 1995. Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen has no interest in the wider historical context, he is only focused on his own players and turning their domination of the Ulster Senior League into a piece of national silverware on Sunday.

"It is the first time ever that a club from Inishowen has reached this level of club football in Ireland so it is an achievement in itself to get there. A few years of trying and a lot of hard work over a number of years building up to this moment,” he said.

More in this section

Wexford v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Own goal hands Finn Harps the spoils in Wexford
Manchester United v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Old Trafford Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United must learn to fight back during games
Aston Villa v Chelsea - Vitality Women's FA Cup - Semi Final - Poundland Bescot Stadium Denise O'Sullivan and Ireland will relish Sam Kerr test
<p>LIGHT WORKLOAD: Pep Guardiola has spent limited time on the training pitch this week. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA</p>

Twenty’s plenty as Pep Guardiola keeps Man City training short before cup clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd