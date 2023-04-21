Denise O'Sullivan and Ireland will relish Sam Kerr test

Shackling Sam Kerr in Sydney will be a tough challenge but one Denise O’Sullivan in relishing.

As the days count down to the opening salvo of the Women’s World Cup on July 20, the threat of Sam Kerr to Ireland becomes all the greater.

All 83,000 seats in the Sydney Olympic Stadium are already accounted for and, while a green tint will feature across the stands, the gold of co-hosts Australia is certain to dominate.

Spearheading their attack is captain Kerr, widely considered the best striker on the planet.

Ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, she has netted 82 goals in 105 games in all competitions for Chelsea.

The 29-year-old is also responsible for ending the 30-game unbeaten run of European champions England under Sarina Wiegman by scoring and assisting for the Matildas in last week’s 2-0 friendly win.

Kerr’s contribution on home soil will probably decide whether Ireland get their Group B campaign up and running against an Australian side tipped to scotch a disappointing historical best of quarter-finalists.

O’Sullivan knows Ireland are dealing with the real deal. Although the Aussies possess quality elsewhere in their ranks, the in-form forward is the one to watch when the curtain rises on this year’s global spectacle.

“Our first game is against Australia - they’re really on form right now and Sam Kerr is really on form,” the Corkwoman told AllForXI.

“They’re at home in front of 80,000 fans, so yes, it will be tough no matter what, but we don’t think about it too much.

“I prepare the same way that I always do; to be as professional as I can, holding myself accountable every day and holding myself to high standards. I think the team is in the exact same mindset as well.”

O’Sullivan recently joined the centurion club when playing the first of a double-header against USA and felt Ireland acquitted themselves well in the couple of defeats, 2-0 and 1-0.

“As players, we always want to win - that’s just the competitiveness in us,” the North Carolina Courage playmaker said.

“We were disappointed but that just shows how much we’ve grown over the years to be disappointed to come up with a loss against the USA,” she said. “We went out and showed what we can bring and do.

“At times, we really played football. That’s the first time we’ve really done that as a team as well as we did.

“Overall, I think those two games were beneficial for us. With all the experience the US has to put out a performance like we did was very positive.

“I didn’t realise how good it would feel until the 100th cap happened.

“As a kid, I always dreamed of playing for my country. I’ve worked extremely hard to do so. Whether one or 100, it’s an absolute honor. To get to 100 is really special, especially with the group we have right now.”