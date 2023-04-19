Jack Byrne to decide future in the next 24 hours as Shamrock Rovers consider Charlotte approach

The midfielder is one of Rovers’ best paid players but is set to treble his weekly wages and land a three-year deal if, as expected, he opts for the transatlantic move.
Jack Byrne to decide future in the next 24 hours as Shamrock Rovers consider Charlotte approach

DECISION TIME: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Dalymount Park, Dublin 7/4/2023

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 22:27
John Fallon

Jack Byrne will decide on his future in the next 24 hours as Shamrock Rovers lurch closer to selling their midfielder to MLS side Charlotte.

Former Manchester City youth technical director Christian Lattanzio had made a reunification with Byrne his priority ahead of Monday’s American transfer deadline as Charlotte languish second bottom in the Eastern Conference table. The four-times capped midfielder, who turns 27 on deadline day, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Charlotte have tabled a couple of offers already but an initial fee of around €150,000 is understood to be likely given his availability for free in November.

Byrne is one of Rovers’ best paid players but is set to treble his weekly wages to a five-figure sum and land a three-year deal if, as expected, he opts for the transatlantic move.

Charlotte, who have former English Premier League player Ashley Westwood and Nathan Byrne on their roster, previously tried to recruit the former Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and APOEL Nicosia playmaker.

"I know Christian - he's a good friend,” Byrne told RTÉ in December 2021 when he instead opted for a return to Rovers following an injury-plagued year in Cyprus.

"He knows the type of player I am, he knows the environment that I'd do well in. Charlotte are new franchise, just been set up so maybe the timing wasn't great on that one. Who knows? Someday maybe it'll come around again.”

Four-in-a-row chasing Rovers face St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday, possibly the last game of Byrne’s second spell with the Hoops – if he fancies following an American dream.

More in this section

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying - Previews Eight healthcare professionals to stand trial in Diego Maradona’s death
Fahy appointed to vice president position with MLS outfit Colorado Rapids Fahy appointed to vice president position with MLS outfit Colorado Rapids
Bayern Munich v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Allianz Arena Manchester City treble chase takes giant step as they breeze past Bayern Munich
<p>Manchester United's Aoife Mannion attempts a shot on goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023.   Photo: Simon Marper/PA Wire.</p>

Emotional Mannion stars for Manchester United but Arsenal and England suffer Williamson blow

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd