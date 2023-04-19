Jack Byrne to decide future in the next 24 hours as Shamrock Rovers consider Charlotte approach

Jack Byrne will decide on his future in the next 24 hours as Shamrock Rovers lurch closer to selling their midfielder to MLS side Charlotte.

Former Manchester City youth technical director Christian Lattanzio had made a reunification with Byrne his priority ahead of Monday’s American transfer deadline as Charlotte languish second bottom in the Eastern Conference table. The four-times capped midfielder, who turns 27 on deadline day, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Charlotte have tabled a couple of offers already but an initial fee of around €150,000 is understood to be likely given his availability for free in November.

Byrne is one of Rovers’ best paid players but is set to treble his weekly wages to a five-figure sum and land a three-year deal if, as expected, he opts for the transatlantic move.

Charlotte, who have former English Premier League player Ashley Westwood and Nathan Byrne on their roster, previously tried to recruit the former Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and APOEL Nicosia playmaker.

"I know Christian - he's a good friend,” Byrne told RTÉ in December 2021 when he instead opted for a return to Rovers following an injury-plagued year in Cyprus.

"He knows the type of player I am, he knows the environment that I'd do well in. Charlotte are new franchise, just been set up so maybe the timing wasn't great on that one. Who knows? Someday maybe it'll come around again.”

Four-in-a-row chasing Rovers face St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday, possibly the last game of Byrne’s second spell with the Hoops – if he fancies following an American dream.