Marcus Rashford included in Manchester United squad for Sevilla second leg

Marcus Rashford was back in training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 16:20
Simon Peach

Marcus Rashford has travelled with Manchester United to Spain after training on the eve of the crunch Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla.

The 25-year-old pulled up holding his groin against Everton 11 days ago, with the club announcing he was expected to be out for a “few games”.

Rashford missed last week’s 2-2 first-leg draw with Sevilla and Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest, but United appear to have received a major fitness boost.

The England forward trained with his team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday morning and the club later confirmed he is part of the 21-man group making the trip to Spain.

The squad also includes Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer, who have been dealing with injury complaints of their own.

Bruno Fernandes is unavailable on Thursday as he serves a one-match European suspension, while United confirmed Scott McTominay has stayed put due to injury.

Scott McTominay is still sidelined (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Scott McTominay is also missing, with the midfielder remaining in Manchester to continue his recovery from an injury,” the club said.

“He is expected to be out of action for a few more games.”

Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek are out for the rest of the season, while Alejandro Garnacho and Raphael Varane remain sidelined.

