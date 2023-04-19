Shelbourne's Megan Smyth-Lynch named Player of the Month for March

Shelbourne midfielder Megan Smyth-Lynch has been named the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Player of the Month Award for March.

Her four goals in five games saw her top the voting ahead of Jamie Thompson of Shamrock Rovers and Peamount United defender Jetta Berrill.

Two of Smyth-Lynch's goals were delightful chipped finishes against Cork City.

Shels are sitting two points behind leaders Peamount in the table as they look to secure the three-in-a-row.

Smyth-Lynch said: "It's a great feeling to win the SSE Airtricity Player of the Month Award. We started the season really well and picked up a couple of good wins. Obviously with this award there are 10 other players on the pitch with myself so I couldn't have done it without them.

"Noel King has been brilliant since I've come in last season. He's really helped me individually and the team as well with his experience. If you reflect on last season, winning two Cups - the FAI Cup and the League - the question is can we get that third League title in a row?

"There is plenty to play for this year and we want to win everything. Yes it's a massive target, we want to aim high and see where it takes us. But I just want to keep performing well for Shelbourne, contribute to the team on a weekly basis and see where that takes me."

Leanne Sheill, SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager, said: “Congratulations to Megan Smyth-Lynch on being named the SSE Airtricity Player of the Month for March. Megan has had a great start to the season and scored several important goals helping Shelbourne to second in the League so far. It’s already shaping up to be a very competitive year again so we can’t wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds.

"We’re delighted to have begun our third year sponsoring the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division and we look forward to continuing our efforts of increasing awareness and participation in women’s football in Ireland. We would like to wish all of the teams in the League the best of luck with the season ahead.”