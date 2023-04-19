West Ham identify Paulo Fonseca as possible David Moyes replacement

West Ham have identified Lille’s Paulo Fonseca as a potential replacement for David Moyes, who is likely to part company with the club at the end of the season.

Although a decision is yet to be made on Moyes, it is believed that West Ham are preparing to make a change in the summer. The club have had a difficult season and are four points above the relegation zone with eight games left.

West Ham have stood by Moyes, who could yet lead them to glory in the Europa Conference League, but patience has worn thin in recent months. The board have started to consider alternatives and one name on the list is Fonseca. The 50-year-old Portuguese has played attacking football since joining Lille last summer and came close to joining West Ham in 2018.

Fonseca met David Sullivan when West Ham’s majority shareholder was looking for a manager after the end of Moyes’s first spell five years ago. He missed out on the job to Manuel Pellegrini.

Sullivan is prepared to consider Fonseca again. Fonseca came to prominence at Shakhtar Donetsk and managed Roma for two years from 2019. He almost joined Tottenham in 2021, only for the deal to break down at a late stage. Fonseca has lifted Lille to fifth in Ligue 1.

The belief around West Ham is that Moyes is unlikely to be in charge next season. Supporters have complained about his style of football and intermediaries are preparing to put candidates to Sullivan. West Ham are likely to consider Graham Potter, who is available after his departure from Chelsea. Brendan Rodgers is also in the frame after his exit from Leicester.

The pressure on Moyes has grown because of West Ham’s failure to push on after spending £160m last summer. West Ham remain in danger of going down but have taken seven points from their past four games and produced their best performance of the season when they fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Arsenal last Sunday.

There remains the possibility of Moyes earning a reprieve if he keeps West Ham up and leads them to their first trophy since 1980. Winning the Conference League would earn a Europa League spot, meaning Moyes would have guided them into Europe in three consecutive seasons. The club host Gent in the second leg of their quarter-final on Thursday with the tie at 1-1.

Guardian