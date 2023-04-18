Patience key for City to find consistency, stresses Colin Healy

Colin Healy is pleading for patience from Cork City fans, insisting a couple of wins in the tight Premier Division can overturn their fortunes.

A mere two victories from their opening 10 matches leaves the Rebels second from bottom ahead of the visit of title contenders Derry City to Turner’s Cross on Friday (7.45pm).

“We’re just four points off fourth place,” the manager noted.

“It’s been a strange season. The league is stronger with lots of quality players but teams are dropping points.

“I’m not sure if it’s been like this before but, from our own point of view, the consistency levels need to improve.

“We are putting on good performances and then the following game is not so good. That’s very frustrating.

“I know the way that City fans are. They have high standards and absolutely want the best for their club.

“This is our first year back in the Premier. We’ve been playing First Division football for the past two years, so it does take time.”

Healy cited the case of St Patrick’s Athletic to exemplify the erratic nature of the campaign.

“Pat’s were in our position a few weeks ago, right down there, and after four wins in a row, are up to second place.

“If you went on a run of games, the way that the league is at the moment, you would just shoot right back up.” City missed the impact of Cian Bargary in Friday’s listless defeat to bottom-side UCD.

His groin injury is likely to keep him sidelined for the visit of the Candystripes.

“Bagsy has been a massive player for us,” Healy said of the 22-year-old winger.

“He has the long throw-in but a lot more to his game than that.

“Bagsy is a winner. Even if he is not playing, he’s upset and wants to win in training. If he’s playing darts, he wants to win at darts.

“It’s always good having players like that. You put him on the pitch and you know what coming from him.

“We’ve had him at City since Under-17s. I know the way he works and he knows the way I work. He’s got pace but can improve in certain areas.

“He knows that and is willing to learn. He’s a good lad, is a good professional and has started the season well so hopefully the injury won't keep him out for too long.”