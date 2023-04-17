Hunt urges Reading to become the hunters in relegation scrap

Reading’s new Irish interim manager wants his team to live up to his name by becoming the hunters in their Championship relegation battle.

Former Ireland striker Noel Hunt began his survival quest in impressive fashion on Saturday by overseeing a scoreless draw against a Burnley side already promoted to the Premier League and on the brink of burnishing the achievement with the title.

Draws are unlikely to be sufficient for the Royals to escape the drop zone they currently inhabit on goal difference during their final four matches of the season, beginning on Wednesday at home to promotion-chasing Luton Town (8pm).

Their plight, and that of manager up to last week, Paul Ince, was hindered by a six-point deduction for financial irregularities.

But an upturn in results from a winless nine-game streak when they face Luton, Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town in the run-in to the May 8 conclusion would pull off a remarkable salvage mission.

“We feel like we have been the hunted the last six or seven weeks, so let’s turn it around and be the hunters,” urged Hunt, whose compatriots Shane Long and Jeff Hendrick are part of his squad.

“It’s been a stressful two weeks with the gaffer going, but let’s just move on from here and be free.

“The guys were told probably four, five or six weeks ago that the points deduction was coming, so to have that hanging over you is a massive weight.

“The timing was terrible because it dropped over the two-game Easter weekend.” Preventing Burnley breaking the record Championship points tally of 106 formed part of the pre-match delivered by Hunt, the 40-year-old who lined out for the Royals himself along with brother Stephen.

"Saturday was a really valuable point,” he asserted.

“The focus was on getting a result. Keeping our 106 record which was part of the team talk - I don't mind sharing it but we don't want to lose it because they are a very good side and will be there or thereabouts with the record at the end of the season.

“The crowd plays such a big part - you can see when we jump and break through lines and go forward it really gets them off their feet and you hear their noise increase.

“That's what gives players buzzes and what they feed off so the more noise, the better.

"I think Burnley will be champions next week and rightly so. They are incredible at what they do and have players all over the pitch that can hurt you. We just have to take one game at a time. That's the first one down, we have four more left and now focus on Luton."