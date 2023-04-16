Evan Ferguson likely to miss Brighton's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United

Evan Ferguson is set to miss Brighton and Hove Albion's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley next weekend through injury.

The Republic of Ireland striker was forced to withdraw in the first half of the Seagulls' victory against Chelsea on Saturday having injured his ankle in the process of forcing a good save from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The talented young forward at also rattled the crossbar with a superb hit from distance moments earlier but manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed he is now likely to be without the Bettystown native for at least two weeks with an official timeline set to be confirmed on Monday or Tuesday following assessments.

"There are two bad news, Ferguson and (Joel) Veltman. The first check says we have lost them both for a couple of weeks,” said De Zerbi shortly after full time.

"But we will see in the next few days. Monday or Tuesday we will see better. It's bad news because we are losing too many players.

"We have a very tough last period of the season and in the next game we play in the semi-finals of the FA Cup but they are very good players and we can change things.

"For instance, Pascal Gross started today in central midfield and finished at full back. We have to organise to achieve our target for the next game and the rest of the season.”