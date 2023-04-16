Arsenal slip again as title dreams fade

Premier League: West Ham 2-2 Arsenal

MIKEL ARTÉTA's title hopes are all but over after his Arsenal side threw away a two-goal lead for the second Sunday running. What a point for his old mate Pep Guardiola and their challengers Manchester City! What a point for his old manager David Moyes and West Ham as they move four clear of the drop zone. What a disaster for Arteta.

A Bukayo Saka penalty miss did not help Arsenal's cause and they are now only four points ahead of the defending champions, who have a game in hand over the young pretenders from north London.

Just like Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Liverpool last week, it made for a remarkable footballing spectacle. West Ham were 'at it' from the kick-off with Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta both registering firm and unfair tackles to try to unnerve their visitors before they had a chance to settle.

Instead of getting involved in a kicking match, something they succumbed to at times last time out at Liverpool, Arsenal responded in the best possible way - with two quick goals.

The first, with only six minutes gone, was ostensibly a simple tap-in for Jesus, from a Ben White pass, but was really a team goal of quality and precision. They pinged the ball around the edge of the West Ham area to mesmerise their defence before moving in for the kill. The second, only four minutes later, was also a straightforward finish for Martin Odegaard and also a quality goal.

This time Gabriel Martinelli provided the final pass and Arsenal's Norwegian captain stole in at the far post to volley down into the pitch and past former Gunner keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Harsh as it is to single a player out when Arsenal were so slick but left-sided midfielder Said Benrahma failed to track back for both goals. How the Arsenal fans celebrated and how the West Ham supporters groaned. It was just like Anfield all over again for Arsenal players and supporters.

And that sense of deja vu was even more the case when the easiest of matches, from an Arsenal perspective, suddenly became a nervy dogfight when Gabriel conceded a soft 31st-minute penalty by ‘tripping’ Paqueta. Said Benrahma sent Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way with his spot kick and, out of nowhere, Moyes's men were back in it.

Suddenly Ramsdale was fending off crosses and corners to maintain what now looked the slenderest of leads. West Ham believed and Arsenal, with Thomas Partey struggling to control midfield, looked relieved to hear the half-time whistle without conceding again. Arsenal had enjoyed all the possession but had also allowed their hosts to record nine shots against them.

A huge half-time for both managers, with the next goal likely to be decisive.

It should have gone Arsenal's way when they were awarded a penalty five minutes after the restart when Michail Antonio handled. Jesus seemed poised to take it before handing the ball to regular taker Saka. The England man had not missed his two previous spot-kicks this season, but sent this one well wide.

The reaction in the stadium felt like a West Ham goal as much as an Arsenal miss. Three minutes later and it was just that as Bowen volleyed in from a ball over the top by Thilo Kehrer to equalise.

What a finish we had on our hands, with West Ham looking the most likely victors.

Arteta made his move with about 25 minutes to go when he sent on Jorginho for the off-form Partey and Leandro Trossard for a battered and bruised Jesus. It was impressive defender Kieran Tierney, in for the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko, who proved pivotal, however, with a goal-saving challenge on Bowen ten minutes later. Then Antonio headed against the bar.

Arteta's last throw of the dice was to send on Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson for the closing minutes and Eddie Nketiah soon followed. But West Ham stood their ground with Premier League survival in touching distance and duly celebrated the result like a victory.

WEST HAM: Fabianski 6, Cresswell 6, Zouma 6, Kehrer 7, Soucek 7, Rice 7, Benrahma 6 (Fornals 90), Coufal 6, Paqueta 7 (Downers 87), Bowen 8, Antonio 6 (Cornet 87).

Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Emerson, Fornals, Lanzini, Ings.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, Tierney 7 (Vieira 85), Gabriel 6, Holding 6, White 7, Xhaka 6, Partey 5 (Jorginho 67), Odegaard 6 (Nketiah 90), Martinelli 6 (Nelson 85), Jesus 7 (Trossard 67), Saka 6.

Subs: Turner, Kiwior, Walters, Smith Rowe.

Ref: David Coote 5