Good night, bad night: A night to forget for Koulibaly and red carded Chilwell

Good night

Benzema: It was only a tap-in, pouncing after Kepa had saved from Vinicius Junior, but that of course is why Karim Benzema is such a remarkable goalscorer – he’s always in the right place at the right time. This was his 90th Champions League goal, edging him closer to the likes of Lewandowski, Messi and Ronaldo, the only men ahead of him. It was also six goals in five games against Chelsea, so don’t rule out another at Stamford Bridge next week, even if by his standard's this was a low-key night. This is a player who, having won the Ballon d’Or in 2022 is as confident as he’s ever been. The only blip was a last-minute miss which could have made it 3-0.

Enzo Fernandez: The Argentine midfielder couldn't make the kind of dynamic impact on the game that someone like Vinicius Junior (who was involved in both goals) did for the hosts, but his hard work, ball retention and all-round engine were perhaps the key to Chelsea at least keeping one foot in this tie. When you consider that European champions Real were playing against 10 men for so long, and against a side low on confidence, Fernandez's efforts to keep the score to 2-0 and keep the home crowd quiet in the process, was vital for the Blues. On a night when Chelsea struggled once again to create chances, this was one man who looked top quality.

Bad night

Koulibaly: The Frenchman had a night to forget against the pace of Benzema, Vinicius and Rodrygo, and the ultimate embarrassment came when he pulled a hamstring chasing the latter after allowing a long ball to fly over his head. The one consolation was that he did get to the ball first, denying Real in the process. But the ignominy of then leaving the field a few minutes later, and the prospect of missing the second leg, confirmed this was not a night to remember for the 31-year-old former Napoli centre-back.

Chilwell: A cynical pull-back on Rodrygo, just as the Real Madrid man was heading into the penalty area, saw Chelsea’s left-back Chilwell sent off, and that could be extremely costly for the Londoners and for their 26-year-old England international. Chilwell will now miss the second leg at Stamford Bridge but has also wasted an opportunity for his own career. He was left on the bench by new manager Frank Lampard at Wolves last weekend and must have seen this game as a chance to prove a point. What happens to him now?