Saving Chelsea’s season will not be an easy task

FROM the moment the team sheets dropped, it was clear which club was strong and stable, which one was in flux.

Real Madrid, managed by Carlo Ancelotti as they were when they faced Chelsea at the same stage last year, had eight of the same starting line-up from the second leg in Madrid a year ago. The Blues, by contrast, are on their fourth manager in the intervening year, having brought in 17 new players at a cost of over €650m, and only four of the starting eleven were in the side that won 3-2 in Madrid but lost 5-4 on aggregate.

Frank Lampard is back in the dugout, 27 months after being sacked, having taken Chelsea to the knockout stages of the competition that they went on to win soon afterwards with Thomas Tuchel at the helm. There is little doubt he would love to do what Tuchel did in 2021, or indeed Roberto Di Matteo also did as a caretaker manager in 2012, when the Italian took over mid-season and ended up winning the Champions League.

Lampard was a player back then, one of the senior professionals whose form improved after manager Andre Villas-Boas was sacked. Back then, Chelsea beat the odds to win the final against Bayern Munich in the German side’s own back yard, having won at Barcelona in the semi-final with ten men for most of the second leg.

Now Lampard needs a similar miracle from an expensively assembled but underperforming Chelsea squad, who were again beaten too easily for comfort last night.

Upon his return last week, Lampard denied that he had ‘unfinished business’ at the club, claiming the notion was a bit “too Hollywood” for his liking.

But there were enough subplots at the Bernabeu before kickoff last night to fill the script of a Hollywood blockbuster. Lampard is still on friendly terms with Ancelotti from the Italian’s successful two-year spell as his manager at Stamford Bridge over a decade ago, when he won the double. Joao Felix was appearing in the Spanish capital for the first time since leaving Real’s rivals Atletico on loan for Chelsea in January, while Mateo Kovacic was back at a club where he spent four years.

Two former Chelsea players were in the Real ranks; Antonio Rudiger, who was sat on the substitutes’ bench for the first hour or so, and Thibault Courtois who is firmly established as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He demonstrated why with a straightforward save from an early and unthreatening Felix shot, and then a smarter stop from Raheem Sterling midway through the first-half.

That save came shortly after Benzema had given Real Madrid the lead and the two incidents at opposite ends of the pitch two minutes apart demonstated the differences between the two teams in both attack and defence. While Courtois showed sharp reflexes to keep out Sterling’s half-hearted flick from point-blank range, Kepa Arrizabalaga made a weak attempt to stop the Vinicius Junior touch, which left Benzema with a tap-in. The Spanish side have a world-class keeper and clinical finisher, Chelsea do not. It was Benzema’s 26th goal of the season, one more than the combined total of Chelsea’s top five scorers this season.

It could and should have been more long before Marco Asensio made it 2-0 in the 74th minute, as Real ripped Chelsea’s five-man defence apart at will. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, the two 22-year-old Brazilians, caused mayhem on the wings, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos controlled midfield and created chances aplenty, and Benzema was always there as a brooding presence just waiting for his chance to do what he does best — put the ball in the net.

Lampard had left his top scorer Kai Havertz on the bench and replaced him with Sterling, the only other Chelsea player to score more than three times this season. By the time Havertz got on the pitch, Chelsea were facing a rearguard action after Ben Chilwell’s dismissal. Felix and Sterling, so ineffective up front again, were hauled off, Lampard reshaped his defence, and for ten minutes or so it looked like Chelsea might escape without further punishment. But they switched off at a corner, a lethal mistake when Modric, Kroos, and Vinicius Junior were waiting to recreate a training ground move to tee up Asensio, whose low shot was firm but could have been stopped by a better keeper.

Real Madrid played out the closing minutes at a canter, as if they were content with a two-goal lead for the second leg in London next Tuesday. Perhaps they are right, given Chelsea’s lack of an attacking threat, as demonstrated once again when Mason Mount, on as a late substitute, missed a golden chance to halve the arrears in stoppage time.

The tie is far from over, but Lampard has less than a week to address the glaring weakness we have been witness to all season if Chelsea are to progress.