The forwards Manchester United should try to sign this summer

Signed on loan from Burnley in January, Wout Weghorst has proven a handy stop-gap for Manchester United this season. The towering Dutchman has not pulled up any trees at Old Trafford – he’s yet to score in 10 league games and has just one assist, when he set up Alejandro Garnacho in a 2-0 win at Leeds in February – but his best work has come off the ball.

The main appeal behind the decision to sign Weghorst – aside from his availability and price – was his workrate, which has helped those in support, mainly Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, to thrive. The 30-year-old has been a success as a short-term option but, if United make his move permanent and he is the only striker they sign this summer, it will be an underwhelming window.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester United for a long time and this summer could be the one where he finally leaves Tottenham. He has broken their goalscoring record, is entering the final year of his contract and the managerial uncertainty at Spurs could convince Kane that his future is best served elsewhere, especially with a club that is better placed to land silverware – and more likely to play in the Champions League next season.

Of course, Spurs will be reluctant to allow Kane to move to a rival. Even with 12 months left to run on Kane’s contract, Daniel Levy will demand a huge fee for the England captain. Nevertheless, Kane would be the ideal frontman in Erik ten Hag’s system. Signing a player who guarantees goals – he has scored 23 for Spurs in the Premier League this season – would help United compete with Arsenal and Manchester City for the title.

Randal Kolo Muani

Kane’s ability to drop deep and link up play makes him an ideal all-round frontman. The same can be said for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani. The Frenchman is one of only five players to have registered double figures for both goals (12) and assists (10) in Europe’s top five leagues this season, and his reputation has soared over the course of the campaign.

Eintracht are enduring a late-season wobble and might miss out on European football altogether, which would strengthen United’s chances of landing the France international. Muani also works hard off the ball, which will impress Ten Hag. Joshua Kimmich (31) and Jude Bellingham (28) are the only players in the Bundesliga who have won possession in the attacking third more times than the 24-year-old (27) this season. Muani may not be the best known striker on this list, but he could be the perfect fit.

Rasmus Højlund

Rasmus Højlund is one for the future. The 20-year-old has not been a first-team regular for Atalanta this season, with 10 of his 25 appearances coming from the bench, but he has made the most of his time on the pitch. Despite playing for just 1,402 minutes in Serie A, the young Dane has seven goals and two assists to his name.

Højlund has a lot of raw potential and has similar traits to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland; he is a powerful runner who has a knack for scoring any type of goal. If signed alongside an experienced striker, the young Denmark international – who scored five goals in the March international break – could be a smart addition.

Victor Osimhen

If Napoli sell Victor Osimhen this summer, it will be for big money. The Nigerian has spearheaded their title charge, scoring 21 goals – at least seven more than any other player – in Serie A this season. If, or rather when, Napoli win the scudetto, Osimhen will go down in folklore among the club’s fervent fanbase.

The club will demand a massive fee for Osimhen and the sale will have to suit Aurelio De Laurentiis, the notoriously tough negotiator who owns Napoli. That being said, if United want to sign a prolific, versatile striker who is a nightmare for defenders, they should go all out for Osimhen.

Jonathan David

No player has scored more goals than Jonathan David (19) in Ligue 1 this season and the impression in France is that the Canadian is ready to take the next step in his career. David has been among the goals for Lille following his 2020 arrival from Gent and, with eight games still to play, this is already the most prolific season of his career.David links the play well for Lille. He has created 41 chances for teammates this season, which puts him in the top 20 players in Ligue 1, and he has four assists in the league. The step up to the Premier League is a big one but, with the right coaching in the right environment, the 23-year-old could thrive in England.

Gonçalo Ramos

If United are looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, they could do worse than pursue the man who took Ronaldo’s place for Portugal at the World Cup. Gonçalo Ramos played second fiddle to Darwin Núñez when they were both at Benfica last season, but he has stepped up this term and is firing the club to glory.

Benfica are seven points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga and are preparing for a Champions League quarter-final against Inter. Ramos is the joint-top scorer in the Portuguese league this season with 17 goals and he has played his part in Europe. He doesn’t create many chances for teammates but he does work hard defensively, a requirement for any striker who wants to play for Ten Hag.

Benjamin Sesko

United considered a move for Benjamin Sesko last summer before RB Salzburg agreed a deal to sell the young Slovenian to RB Leipzig at the end of this season. That said, if the money is right, there is still a chance for United to land him.

The 19-year-old is the youngest striker on this list, but he looks likely to become an elite frontman. The teenager, who likes to play off the shoulder of the last defender, has scored 13 goals in the Austrian Bundesliga this season. At 6ft 4in, he is an intimidating forward and he certainly has the physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

