Potential sale of Manchester United enters third round of bidding

A third stage is understood to be under way as the process rumbles on towards the latter stages of the season.
The potential sale of Manchester United has entered a third round (Nick Potts/PA)
Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 15:34
PA

The potential sale of Manchester United has entered a third round, the PA news agency understands.

The club announced in November that their owners, the Glazer family, were exploring “strategic alternatives” for the Old Trafford outfit, with a sale one of the options considered.

American bank the Raine Group, which facilitated the sale of Chelsea last summer, was brought in by United to oversee the process, with February 17 the soft deadline for expressions of interest.

A second deadline for those that progressed was set for March 22, only to be extended by a few days.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, pictured, and a party acting for Sheikh Jassim visited Manchester recently to speak to the senior hierarchy (Peter Byrne/PA)

Now a third stage is understood to be under way as the process rumbles on towards the latter stages of the season.

Sheikh Jassim, the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank and the son of a former Qatari prime minister, was the first prospective owner to publicly confirm a bid.

INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe quickly followed, with both parties making trips to Manchester last month to visit the club and speak to the senior hierarchy.

Elliott Investment Management has reportedly made an offer and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus also says he has made a bid.

Man UtdtakeoverPlace: UK
