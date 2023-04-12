'I would be so pumped' - New recruit Farrelly ready to answer Ireland's call 

There were a million other places Sinead Farrelly could have been. In her own way, she’d been to a lot of them.

Farrelly’s journey back to football has been the dominant storyline of Ireland’s week in the United States, as much fodder for the New York Times and USA Today as those back home. Come July it will be among the biggest headlines of the World Cup.

Where it began still seems vague even to the midfielder herself. A little California dreaming last July is when she remembers things really ramping up. It led her to Austin last weekend and an international debut at 33. Barring injury it will lead her to Australia where she will be a newly installed but central piece of Vera Pauw’s plan in Ireland’s first-ever World Cup campaign.

Where it all goes is unknown but if she herself isn’t worried about that, then maybe none of the rest of us need to. For now, Sinead Farrelly would appear to be very happy with where she’s at.

“It’s been a whirlwind. I just packed for three days and now I’m here for the week. Honestly this whole journey has been pretty wild,” Farrelly said this week.

“I just had to stay grounded, and present, one day at a time and one step at a time. And not get too ahead of myself.

“It hadn’t been on my radar to play soccer again. I was living a normal life back in California doing God knows what. It was just last July that I decided and then I was starting at zero and didn’t know where I could get to.”

Not quite zero though.

By last July, Farrelly may have been someone who hadn’t played football for almost seven years but prior to that she had played plenty, a lot of it brilliantly well.

When she retired in 2015, she had put it down to injury as well as mental exhaustion but two years ago she stepped forward and detailed allegations of sexual coercion and harassment by former coach Paul Riley who was labelled ‘a predator’.

So many twists and turns led her to Texas last week where she linked up with Pauw and the Ireland squad. There were full, imperfect circles, sliding doors, the lot.

In another world it could have been Farrelly being honoured for 100 US caps pre-game instead of Julie Ertz. Riley had allegedly manipulated Farrelly into turning down a chance to go to the 2011 World Cup with the US. Yet here she was, playing a first ever international for the homeland of her father Sean, where she had also lived as a child, and in the process rocketing herself toward a World Cup 12 years later.

“I’m very hopeful and excited about [the World Cup] and at the same time I’m just trying to take things one at a time,” added Farrelly, who sat out Tuesday night’s second game of the tour in St. Louis as Pauw tries to manage her fitness having all but confirmed the midfielder’s place on the plane.

"I have to be healthy, that’s the most important thing. I’m really monitoring my load and not stepping into it because of being over-excited and stuff. I would be so pumped to go to a World Cup. I’m not attaching to any outcome. I just want to enjoy myself and see how things play out.”

Last Wednesday was her first day with the team, but April 5th was already circled in the diary, remarkably the birthday of both her father and American mother Chantelle. Sean, from Virginia in Cavan, received a photo of his daughter in Ireland team gear as a gift. It went down well.

“Dad was really proud,” she said. “You could tell. I’ve got so much support from them. I’m very honoured to represent them too and the Farrelly clan.”

The Ireland clan haven’t be shy in that department either. All week new teammates offered a warm word.

Denise O’Sullivan: “Sinead is a baller to be fair. We’re delighted to have here."

Courtney Brosnan: “She’s fit in well with the group. We’re happy to have her and keep growing with her.”

Megan Connolly: “She is a really great player and a great asset to us. A lot of the girls are really fond of her.”

The dynamic with Pauw is what drew so much of the attention from the major media outlets here.

The Dutchwoman was named in the report that Farrelly’s whistleblowing sparked. Watching interactions between coach and player this week things looked warm, positive. Farrelly is open that it’s a work in progress.

“I think we’re still figuring that out,” she said. “Obviously it takes time to build that trust. I’ve only been in here for [a few days]. Us talking prior, we weren’t like in [in depth] conversations or anything. There’s something about playing for someone and their team and representing. That’s going to take time. For me, you gotta take belief and carry it.”

For now she’ll carry herself back to Gotham FC on Wednesday morning as the majority of her Ireland teammates head back across the Atlantic. Pauw is clear that Farrelly’s next trip across the pond will be to join up with the group before the World Cup.

There’s still a little bit of road between now and then. Farrelly will walk it at her pace without looking too far ahead.

“It’s crazy, it’s weird. I literally don’t understand my life,” she said. “I’m just showing up for it.”