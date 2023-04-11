Change in the air for Ireland in St Louis

With the cherry blossoms bursting powdery pinks and purples along the Mississippi, spring has spectacularly sprung in St. Louis. Yet the season finds the locals restless.

Nine games are gone in the Major League Baseball season and the beloved Cardinals are sitting at an ugly 3-6 record and find themselves rock bottom of the National League’s Central Division, altogether unfamiliar territory for the second-most successful team in the game. Luckily, the Cardinals still have 153 regular season games to turn things around. Baseball, you have to remind yourself, is North American sports’ ultimate marathon.

Vera Pauw, on the other hand, is now in the sprinting business. The Ireland manager has just the 151 less games than her Cardinals counterpart to get her team ready for prime time.

Tuesday night’s renewal against the United States here in a town where Missouri meets Illinois finds Pauw straddling a couple of states too. The Dutchwoman needs to use the second friendly in the space of four days to take a close look at the members of her panel who have not yet assured themselves of a place in the World Cup squad. But she also needs to avoid chopping and changing too much and suffering the kind of heavy defeat that, even in a friendly setting against such daunting opposition, would be a knock to the confidence built up on the qualifying road.

Pauw knew the challenges of agreeing to this tour and will look to find that tricky balance, factoring in the quick turnaround and the toll on legs and minds.

"We are looking forward to this second game as there were a lot of positives for us to take out of the first,” she said of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat in Texas when arguably her strongest XI largely held firm and created plenty of chances of their own. “This is another opportunity for us to test ourselves under the pressure of playing against a quality team. It is a challenge that we will embrace as it will help our preparation for the World Cup.”

The visiting manager may be helped somewhat by her opposite number signalling his intent to sweep the decks almost entirely. Captain Becky Sauerbrunn is expected to be the only frontline US player to feature and that’s primarily because this is a homecoming for the 215-times capped veteran. But even 10 changes provide the smallest comfort with Vlatko Andonovski able to call upon the most deeply talented pool in the game.

Having lost Mallory Swanson, the country’s most in-form attacker to a brutal knee injury on Saturday, Andonovski has no intention of risking his other leading lights in what is the Americans’ final game before naming a squad for the defence of the world crown. He’s expecting a similarly tight affair from a team who impressed him on Saturday.

“We knew Ireland were going to be a tough team, we knew they were going to be organized and positioned very low on the field, defend well and then transition and look for their one or two opportunities,” said Andonovski. “They’ve showed that in the last eight or nine games and then they showed us that they’re very good at it. I said after the game, the fact that we scored two goals and created four or five opportunities against Ireland, for us that was pretty good.

“In game one we checked the box that we needed to check and in game two we’re moving away from that and it turns into a more evaluative game with lots of changes on the roster. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a new 11 from what we saw in game one. Is Vera going to do that? I don’t know.”

She’s unlikely to. Instead she will probably mix and match and use her bench more liberally. Ireland players used some of their brief downtime here to tour the waterfront and take photos under the towering Gateway Arch, a monument — almost twice the height of Dublin’s spire — to the westward expansion of the United States.

Tuesday is the penultimate gateway to Australia for some of those who find themselves on the bubble. The addition of players like Sinead Farrelly, Aoife Mannion and even Marissa Sheva since qualification has ratcheted up the pressure for World Cup places. While the Dublin friendly with Zambia in late June may serve as a final audition, Pauw could have her mind made up by then. In defence, midfield and attack, there are points that need to be made. A goal would be nice too: Saturday’s 2-0 defeat, while admirable, ran the historic record against the Americans to 50 conceded, one scored.

Ireland got a feel for CityPark, the home of St Louis City FC and the newest stadium in Major League Soccer, late on Easter Monday evening as the temperatures rose to nearly double of what was experienced in a stormy and chilly week in Texas. The smell of paint was still hanging through the arena that will host an international match for the first time.

Some construction workers and stadium staff were busy making last-minute alterations and finishing touches. Pauw will be doing likewise as the gateway of opportunity begins to close.