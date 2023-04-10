Back-to-back wins as Shamrock Rovers get back on track

Shamrock Rovers 3 UCD AFC 0

Shamrock Rovers' push to retain their title was resurrected over the Easter weekend amassing an impressive six points from two Dublin derbies in quick succession, teaching the Students a lesson in front of over 4,000 at a freezing Tallaght Stadium.

Having overcome bitter rivals Bohemians on Friday night, the Hoops knew a further three points was imperative for their continued rejuvenation and a double from Graham Burke and Jack Byrne sealed the deal on a bitterly cold night in Tallaght In doing so, Stephen Bradley’s men closed the gap to just seven points on the leaders Bohemians as the hunt continued.

Although a stubborn Student’s side played their part on the night, and fresh from their impressive point at home to Shelbourne three days previous, the hosts' attacking quality proved just too much in the end.

Having dominated possession as expected, it took just twenty minutes for the screw to be turned as Jack Byrne slipped in the pacey Trevor Clarke on the inside left channel, but the wing back sliced his effort into the near post with the goal at his mercy.

Five minutes later Byrne was at it again, slipping in Rory Gaffney on the right who wasted no time in squaring to Graham Burke to tap home.

Just minutes later and sensing blood, Burke doubled his side’s lead with a powerful volley from close range, after the visitors failed to deal with a corner kick.

The three points were well and truly secured just before the hour mark when a Kian Moore howler gifted Jack Byrne the third. after the Students keeper tried to palm the midfielders strike from the left over the bar but just couldn’t get enough purchase on the ball, sending it looping up and into the net.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Nugent, Hoare, Lopes, Grace, Clarke, Poom (Kenny, 62’), Byrne (Farrugia, 62’), Watts (Ferizaj, 68’), Burke (Noonan, 68’), Gaffney (Gannon, 82’).

UCD: Moore, Norris (McCarthy, 74’), O’Regan, Keaney, Keane, Dempsey, Clarke (O’Connor, 62’), Barr, Behan, Bolton (Nolan, 55’), Doyle (Izekor, 74’).

Referee: Damien MacGrath (Mayo).