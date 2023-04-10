Bohs go six points clear after 1-0 win at Derry

DERRY CITY 0 BOHEMIANS 1

Bohemians bounced back following last week's defeat by Shamrock Rovers when Declan Devine's side claimed maximum points at a capacity packed Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

And for Devine, the victory will be all the sweeter given that this was his first return to his former club, having been replaced by Ruaidhri Higgins.

The win gives the Dubliners a six point cushion on the summit of the Premier Division as the first series of games is concluded.

For Derry it was a bitterly disappointing defeat for the second successive game which has not gone down well with the faithful.

The goal which decided the destination of the points centred on a highly controversial penalty with referee, Neil Doyle, pointed to the spot after substitute, Andrew Baker, had taken a tumble inside the danger area following a tackle by Ben Doherty.

Both sides started well but clear-cut scoring opportunities were at a premium in the first half.

Will Patching played a superb curling ball into the penalty area but Jamie McGonigle failed to get the telling touch.

Derry really should have broken the deadlock six minutes later but Shane McEleney failed to hit the target having met Ben Doherty's corner.

At the other end the Derry defence had to be alert as Shane McEleney and Ciaran Coll did well to block efforts from Dean Williams and Dylan Connolly respectively, the Dubliners making it clear that they were attacking at every opportunity.

Bohs certainly started well but Derry gained the momentum on the half hour when Patching and Ollie O'Neill combined, but the latter failed to find the target with a tame effort.

During the last few seconds of the opening period, Bohs' Polish defender, Kris Twardek had a powerful header blocked by Ronan Boyce following a corner.

Following the change of ends, both sides battled for supremacy with respective captains, Patrick McEleney and Keith Buckley involved in midfield battles before Bohs James Clarke was shown the first yellow card in what continued to be a competitive affair.

In the 53rd minute another quality pass from Patching found McGonigle whose shot from the angle was blocked.

However, in the 65th minute Bohemians were awarded a controversial penalty following a challenge on sub, Andrew Baker.

Dean Williams placed the ball on the spot and while his low shot was reached by the hand of Brian Maher, the ball spun up into the top corner, despite the Derry keeper's effort.

And the travelling 360 supporters certainly let their voices be heard.

The goal seemed to lift the Dubliners and a furry of substitutes from the visiting dugout presented the visitors with fresh legs.

With the clock running down McGonigle raced onto a pass from Cian Kavanagh but the striker's shot failed to hit the target.

And in the 89th minute Bohs keeper, James Talbot pulled off a magnificent save to deny Derry a share of the spoils, Brandon Kavanagh's shot parried wide of his upright.

Talbot also spread himself well to block a Jordan McEneff effort during injury time.

A fantastic delivery from Brandon Kavanagh on the right presented his namesake, Cian, with a glorious chance to secure a share of the spoils but the winger failed to make the necessary touch.

Derry City: Mahon; Boyce (B. Kavanagh, 85), S. McEleney, Coll, Doherty; Patching (Diallo, 75), P. McEleney (McEneff, 75); Graydon, O'Reilly, O'Neill; Mc (C. Kavanagh, 75) Gonigle.

Bohemians: Talbot; Benn (Baker, 60), Horton, Radkowski, Kirk; Buckley (O'Sullivan, 88), McDonnell; Twardek, Clarke (Flores, 60) Connolly (Afolabi, 75), Williams (McDaid, 75).

Referee: N. Doyle (Dublin).