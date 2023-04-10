Leicester close to appointing Dean Smith as manager on short-term deal

Leicester City have turned their attention to appointing Dean Smith on a short-term deal in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League
Leicester close to appointing Dean Smith as manager on short-term deal

SHORT-TERM DEAL: Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith. Pic: Michael Steele/PA Wire

Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 15:34
Ben Fisher

Leicester City have turned their attention to appointing Dean Smith on a short-term deal in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League. There is optimism a deal could be finalised in the next 48 hours.

The club had pinpointed the former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch as their favoured option to take charge but talks broke down over the weekend. Talks have also been held with Rafael Benítez, who is also out of work.

Smith and his assistant, Craig Shakespeare, are in advanced talks with Leicester on taking charge until the end of the season. The duo, who also worked together at Aston Villa, left Norwich City in December after struggling to mount a challenge for automatic promotion.

After reluctantly sacking Brendan Rodgers, Leicester sounded out various candidates including Benítez, though had hoped the caretaker pairing of Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell could prove sufficient until the end of the season.

Shakespeare, who was sacked four months into his reign as Leicester manager in 2017, is well respected within the club’s hierarchy. He worked as an assistant to Nigel Pearson and Claudio Ranieri, who led the club to the Premier League title against all odds in 2016.

Leicester, who are second bottom after three successive defeats, have lost eight of their past nine matches in all competitions and visit the champions, Manchester City, on Saturday. If talks progress as expected, Smith could be in charge for Leicester’s trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Guardian

More in this section

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League - Anfield Linesman’s career at risk if guilty over Andy Robertson incident – Keith Hackett
Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League - Anfield Mikel Arteta confident Arsenal will produce reaction to Liverpool draw
<p>Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

Constantine Hatzidakis stood down while FA investigates Andy Robertson incident

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd