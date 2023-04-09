FAI Cup preliminary round: Rockmount among eight non-league teams into first-round proper

Rockmount’s penalty shootout victory at 10-man Home Farm on Sunday put them among the eight non-league teams progressing to the first-round proper of the FAI Cup.

The FAI Intermediate Cup holders prevailed 4-1 on spot-kicks after 120 minutes couldn’t separate the two sides in an absorbing stalemate at Whitehall.

Also through from Sunday’s ties are Skerries Town, emphatic 4-0 victors over Clare’s Newmarket Celtic, aided by Karl Young’s brace.

St Michael’s knocked Limerick’s Ballynanty out on a 2-1 scoreline. Adam McGrath’s free-kick powered the Tipperary side ahead in the first half, a lead that was doubled on the hour by Rhys Byron.

Barry Quinn replied eight minutes later to half the deficit, but the Saints held on to advance.

Lucan United, Gorey Rangers, Avondale United and Bangor Celtic had been given byes, leaving 16 teams to battle it out to join them alongside the League of Ireland powerhouses in the draw for the first round on July 23.

In the three ties played on Saturday, Ringmahon Rangers required just Mark Hogan’s solitary strike to see off Killester Donnycarney on Leeside.

Killbarrack United had too much firepower for fellow Dublin outfit Drumcondra, strolling to a 5-0 triumph. Three goals in the opening 45 minutes by Mark Townley, Dwayne McCourt and Ryan Fitzsimons killed the tie off by the interval but Kian Cummins and Eamon Mulligan deepened the Drums’ woe with a couple of second-half finishes.

COCKHILL CELTIC THROUGH: Gearoid Morrissey, Ringmahon Rangers wins this ball from Corey McBride, Cockhill Celtic during their FAI Intermediate Cup semi-final match at Ringmahon, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The tie of the round took place in Donegal, as Cockhill Celtic shaded an epic tussle with St Mochta’s by nicking a 5-4 win in the dying embers of extra-time.

St Mochta’s sped into 2-0 first-half lead through goals by Liam Brady – Robbie’s brother – and Stephen Donnelly but the game pivoted on the hour when they lost Luke McWilliams to a deserved red card.

Substitute Adam McLaughlin made it 2-1 four minutes later but the cushion was restored within 60 seconds through Michael rifling into the roof of the net.

McLaughlin led the charge again by grabbing his second with 15 minutes when Corey McBride was brought down in the 87th minute, he completed his hat-trick with a penalty that forced extra-time.

Garbhan Friel then converted a penalty in the fifth minute of extra time to motor Cockhill 4-3 ahead before Scott’s late equaliser seemed to signal penalties. But Friel sealed it with the last kick to pack Mochta’s back to Dublin empty handed.

The action had gotten underway on Friday night with two fixtures.

It was one-way traffic for St Patrick’s CY in their 4-0 romp over Willow Park from Athlone, courtesy of Jake Daly’s brace and one apiece by Brandon Kinsella and Jake Gregg.

Oisin Fitzpatrick was the two-goal hero for Portlaoise AFC, who brushed off the challenge of Usher Celtic to proceed 2-1.