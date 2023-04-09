Biggest win to date in Collins ten year reign 

Colm Collins told us last week that Sunday’s Munster quarter-final was the biggest championship game of his 10-year tenure. It was therefore no surprise to hear him tell us after yesterday’s win that it was the biggest championship victory of his reign.

“Definitely,” replied Collins when asked if this was the outstanding championship win of the 16 he has presided over. “It probably was (the biggest) in the context of everything. I mean players want to play in the All-Ireland. This is moving them a step closer to that. It's massive.”

Unlike the closely fought League games against Dublin and Kildare where Clare came out on the wrong side of one-point games, there was sweet relief at having finally edged a game that went right to the last bell.

“I was delighted with the performance, and for a change the result went with it. Nice in the context of the season to win one where it was that close in the end.

“We had a tough time in the league in that we played well in games and got nothing out of some of the times that we played well, so it was great to win and especially to beat Cork.

“It would have been Cork's third win on Clare soil this year, so I'm afraid I could have been for the bullet if that had happened! Clare people wouldn't have been too pleased, so thankfully it's 2-1 to Cork.”

That it is not 3-0 to Cork owes to Cillian Rouine’s 75th minute winner. Collins admitted after that it was a “very tight call” for the number four shirt. What swung it to Rouine was his penchant for driving forward.

“The reason he got the call is because he's such an attacking force. He's got brilliant pace and he's a good ballplayer. Thankfully he was cool enough to take the right decision at the end.”

While victory keeps Clare in the hunt for Sam Maguire involvement, they are not yet secure of a place in the top 16. Limerick must now be overcome to make certain their spot.

“It's very important now that everybody keeps their eyes on the ball. We've got a very important game in two weeks' time and that's vital.

“People should never forget that Limerick knocked us out of the Munster championship last year. They haven’t become a bad team overnight. I wouldn’t pay any heed to the recent League defeat.”