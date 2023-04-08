Defeat but plenty of positives for Republic of Ireland against world champions

USA 2 Ireland 0

Vera Pauw and her players faced a mad post-match dash to Austin airport. But this was not an Ireland team scurrying away from a Stateside defeat like years past.

Assuming they catch their Saturday evening departure, Ireland can carry a lot of pride and positives with them to St. Louis where they will meet the Americans again on Tuesday night.

The United States came out on top thanks to a first-half drive from defender Emily Fox and a late Lindsey Horan penalty at the home of Austin FC. But Pauw's World Cup-bound Ireland again proved they’re a tougher prospect than those who have come before.

Sinead Farrelly impressed on her unlikely international debut, Ireland’s scrambling defence kept them in the contest until 10 minutes from time and had they taken a clutch of first-half chances things could have been very different.

Farrelly made her debut as both Pauw and US manager Vlatko Andonovski went with their strongest-possible line-ups. Pauw deployed Farrelly in a three-strong midfield alongside Denise O’Sullivan, captain on her 100th cap, and Megan Connolly with Arsenal’s Katie McCabe pushed out to the left.

Farrelly was one of four US-born starters and Pauw had predicted she’d bring something different. “She can make the ball free,” the manager said on Friday. Within two minutes the Gotham FC star strode forward and picked up a loose ball before turning Sophia Smith inside out. Point made.

With the Texas skies, which had lashed rain and thunderstorms down on Austin all week, lightening, Ireland started brightly too. A third-minute corner from McCabe was met by Louise Quinn who headed over. On 20 minutes they would repeat the trick with Quinn getting much closer, US striker Alex Morgan’s intervention on her own goal line stopping the visitors from going into an unlikely lead.

The best opening of the first half-hour belonged to Ireland when on 24 minutes they peppered Alyssa Naeher’s goal, Carusa seeing efforts clawed away and blocked, with O’Sullivan also denied. Pauw’s team were genuinely unlucky not to be ahead.

NOT TO BE: Ireland’s Kyra Carusa puts the ball in the USA net only to be ruled offside. Pic: Ryan Byrne/INPHO.

The manager has been adamant that playing elite opponents is part of the learning curve for her Ireland team. There was a harsh but familiar lesson here: you have to take your chances. Just 12 minutes after that assault on the US goal, the hosts found their opener.

An Ireland defence that was looking to go a full 12 months without conceding took a leaf out of the men’s team and leaked a frustrating one from outside the box. The threat came initially, again, from Smith but Ireland had multiple chances to clear. Instead the ball broke to Lavelle who passed to Fox. The right back was given too much time and space and arrowed a low drive past Brosnan, who may have been better positioned.

It was fractured from there with an ugly knee injury to US striker Mallory Swanson, after a collision with Aoife Mannion, breaking the flow of the contest. In seven minutes of added time, Carusa had the ball in the net after a delicious header from Payne’s delivery but the striker was offside.

The second-half saw the US try to build on their lead and run up the type of scoreline that has marked previous Irish visits here. But Pauw’s side are built of sterner stuff. Brosnan tipped a deflected Lavelle effort on to the post on 69 minutes and Ireland tried to find momentum for a late fightback, McCabe carrying her side forward soon after before being cynically dragged down by Julie Ertz.

AWAY END: Members of the Ladies Football All-Star team in the crowd, including Vikki Wall (centre). Pic: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Instead the US found the late goal. Diane Caldwell grappled Horan to the ground in the box and Carly Shaw McLaren pointed to the spot. Brosnan got a strong hand on Horan’s penalty but not strong enough.

Ireland finished on the front foot with a late corner and Diane Caldwell among those going close. A frustrating afternoon but not a dispiriting one. Roll on Tuesday.

USA (4-3-3): Naeher; Fox, Sauerbrunn, Girma, Dunn (Sonnett 66); Sullivan (Ertz 66), Lavelle (Sanchez 80), Horan; Smith, Morgan (Hatch 66), Swanson (Rodman 45).

Ireland (3-5-2): Brosnan; Mannion (O’Gorman 60), Quinn, Caldwell; Payne, Farrelly (Littlejohn 60), O’Sullivan, Connolly, McCabe, Sheva (O’Hanlon 86), Carusa.

Referee: Carly Shaw McLaren (CAN).

Att: 20,593.