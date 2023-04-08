Newcastle climb back into third after falling behind to Brentford

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle came back from behind to reclaim third place in the Premier League by shading a game that featured penalties both missed and scored, two goals disallowed by VAR and one of those that counted ruled to be an own goal.

Ivan Toney fired Brentford ahead from the spot - after he had seen a goal disallowed and a spot-kick saved - before Newcastle hit back in the second-half via David Raya's own goal and a fine winner from the boot of Alexander Isak, who had earlier been responsible for conceding one of the penalties.

Manchester United had moved above Newcastle earlier in the day by beating Everton 2-0 but Eddie Howe's side, back in London following Wednesday's 5-1 demolition of West Ham, would not be denied and are back in third on goal difference.

Toney's extraordinary first 45 minutes saw him slam the ball high into the Newcastle net after just eight minutes.

VAR ruled it out though, having correctly spotted that the England striker had gone a moment too soon from Matias Jensen's set-piece delivery. Nick Pope could only parry Pontus Jansson's header to hand his England colleague a simple finish but there was no question of it counting.

The former Magpie was back again just before the half-hour mark after strike partner Kevin Schade, the new Germany cap, had won a penalty. Schade skinned Fabian Schar on the right and was taken out by Sven Botman in the box.

Brentford's David Raya can't stop Joelinton's effort during the Premier League match against Newcastle United. Pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Again Pope saved however, again diving to his left. It had been a poor penalty though - a weak effort after Pope refused to make it easy by committing himself.

Not since October 2018, in a League One game for Peterborough against Barnsley, had Toney failed to convert a spot-kick.

Redemption was not long in arriving however after Isak's high boot on Rico Henry gave him another attempt from 12 yards. Eventually - referee Chris Kavanagh was not initially interested and it took an age for VAR to persuade him to consult a monitor.

Toney sauntered over, went past the ball on the spot to kick a goal post before composing himself for the sequel. Pope guessed correctly again but this time it had the power - and just about the elevation - to find the net and become the 28th successful penalty in 30 attempts in Toney's career.

Newcastle levelled in the 54th minute when Ben Mee lost his footing in the box to allow Joelinton to get in behind him for a shot that may have been a pass across the box but certainly went in on off goalkeeper Raya's leg.

And within seven minutes they were in front. Callum Wilson, one of two half-time substitutions, teed Isak up for a sumptuous hit from the edge of the box that flew past Raya.

Raya parried another thumping effort, then Wilson saw a goal ruled out for handball after the ball hit the striker's arm before he turned to execute a smart finish.

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya 7; Jansson 6 (Zanka 16, 6), Pinnock 7, Mee 6 (Wissa 82, 4); Hickey 7 (Mbuemo 74, 4), Dasilva 6 (Baptiste 74, 4), Jensen 6, Norgaard 6 (Janelt 82, 4), Henry 6; Schade 6, Toney 6.

Unused subs: Strakosha, Ghoddos, Damsgaard, Janelt, Roerslev.

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Botman 6, Schar 6, Burn 7; Longstaff 5 (Gordon 46, 5 (Ritchie 90, 1)), Guimaraes 6, Willock 6 (Anderson 86, 3); Murphy 5 (Wilson 46, 7), Isak 7 (Lascelles 86, 3), Joelinton 7.

Unused subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 6