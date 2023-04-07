Bray back up to second after 1-0 win over Athlone

Bray Wanderers 1 Athlone Town 0

Cole Omorehiomwan’s fourth goal of the season saw Bray climb back up to second place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The defender’s score in the 74th minute saw the Wicklow outfit remain undefeated at the Carlisle Grounds so far this season.

The big news before kick-off was that the Athlone management team of Gordon Lennon and Gordon Brett had returned to their previous club roles of Director of Football and underage management.

That saw Dario Castelo take charge of team affairs from the dug-out.

Wanderers had the better of the second half exchanges.

Chris Lyons headed against the bar on 58 before Enda Minogue made a point blank save on the liner to keep out Ben Feeney’s 70th minute diving header.

But with 16 minutes to go, sub Jake Walker sent a low ball across the right of the box for the arriving Omorehiomwan to slot in low from six-yards.

The Seasiders made four changes from the aide who’d been defeated last week against Cobh as goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness, acting skipper Dane Massey and midfielders Harry Groome and Guillermo Almirall all came in.

The ‘Town had one change to their starting 11 with Matthew Teal replacing Jamar Campion-Hynes.

Somehow the contest was score-less at the break after a late flurry of chances.

Twice McGuinness denied Frantz Pierrot in the 35th minute. Four minutes before the break, former Seagull Enda Minogue thwarted Ben Feeney.

Then in the 42nd minute, McGuinness stood up strong to parry Adam Lennon’s effort one on one. Seconds later at the other end, Massey flicked on Max Murphy’s corner. But close in, Feeney’s attempt came back off the crossbar.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Murphy, Omorehiomwan, Massey (Fitzgerald 71), Hudson (Walker 70); Almirall; Lovic (Donohue half time), Groome; Shortt (Thompson 70), Lyons (Davis 81), Feeney.

Athlone Town: Minogue; Duffy, Fuentes Rodriguez, van Geenen, Leal (Kavanagh 79); Lennon (Ryan 68), Connolly, Abdikadir, Dolia (Louis 75); Hickey; Pierrot.

Referee: Daniel Murphy (Dublin).