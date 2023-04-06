Dundalk's game against Derry City rescheduled due to President Biden's visit

The League of Ireland confirm they SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division clash between Dundalk and Derry City has been rescheduled due to policing requirements for the official state visit of the US President Joe Biden to Ireland.

The fixture was due to take place in Oriel Park on Friday 14th April and will now take place on Sunday 16th April at 3pm. The change came after discussions with An Garda Siochana who have had resources required to manage the fixture safely redeployed to assist the US President's visit to Ireland.