Dundalk's game against Derry City rescheduled due to President Biden's visit

The League of Ireland have rescheduled Dundalk and Derry City's game due to the visit of the President of the United States. 
Dundalk's game against Derry City rescheduled due to President Biden's visit

RESCHEDULED: Dundalk's game against Derry City has been rescheduled due to US President Biden's visit.   Pic: ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 22:36
Fiona Halligan

The League of Ireland confirm they SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division clash between Dundalk and Derry City has been rescheduled due to policing requirements for the official state visit of the US President Joe Biden to Ireland.

The fixture was due to take place in Oriel Park on Friday 14th April and will now take place on Sunday 16th April at 3pm. The change came after discussions with An Garda Siochana who have had resources required to manage the fixture safely redeployed to assist the US President's visit to Ireland. 

More in this section

Frank Lampard file photo Frank Lampard returns to Chelsea as caretaker manager until end of the season
Stephen Bradley 6/4/2023 Injury deprives Rovers of ex-Bohs winger Burt for sold-out derby
Republic of Ireland v Scotland - Victory Shield Not only talented, work-rate is the driving force for Hoffenheim-bound Matthew Moore
<p>Jack Harrison has committed his long-term future to Leeds. Pic: Nigel French/PA</p>

Leeds winger Jack Harrison signs new five-year contract

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd