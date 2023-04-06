Leeds winger Jack Harrison signs new five-year contract

26-year-old Jack Harrison pens a new five year deal to remain at Elland Road. 
Jack Harrison has committed his long-term future to Leeds. Pic: Nigel French/PA

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 19:58
Mark Walker, PA

Leeds winger Jack Harrison has signed a new five-year deal with the club.

The 26-year-old, who almost joined Premier League rivals Leicester on transfer deadline day in January, will now remain at Elland Road until the summer of 2028.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta said: “Jack is a crucial part of our squad and our plans going forwards and I’m really happy he has agreed to commit his long-term future to the club.

“He is one of the most professional players I have come across in my career, he has an unbelievable attitude and only wants to continue improving and I know we will see him at his peak over the duration of the next five years.”

Harrison joined Leeds from Manchester City in 2018 on loan and that was twice extended before the deal was made permanent in 2021.

Leeds paid a fee of £11million and Harrison signed a three-year deal, which was set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Leicester had a £20million offer for Harrison accepted in the last transfer window, but the move was called off by Leeds, reportedly while the player was having a medical, after a late change of heart by the Elland Road hierarchy.

Harrison has scored 33 goals in 197 appearances for Leeds in all competitions and has been a stand-out performer this season.

He has featured in 31 games, providing nine assists and scoring five goals, including the equaliser in Tuesday night’s 2-1 home win against Nottingham Forest.

