Evan Ferguson praised by World Cup winner

The accolades keep coming for Evan Ferguson after the prolific Irish teen was praised by World Cup winner Alexis MacAllister.

Ferguson brought his season haul of goals to nine, including his first for Ireland, by producing a cheeky flicked finish on Tuesday to send Brighton and Hove Albion on their way to a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth.

Brighton’s upturn in form, which makes them European qualification contenders, has coincided with the 18-year-old’s elevation to the Premier League stage on New Year’s eve and MacAllister’s triumphant return from the World Cup.

Bournemouth had no answer to the Argentinian’s combinations with Ferguson - back in the team after missing the weekend draw against Brentford - and he showered his teammate with praise afterwards.

"Evan is an amazing player," purred Mac Allister. "He was not having his best game but still showed his quality. We are really happy for him - we know how important he is."

Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi added of the Academy graduate: "Evan is very young.

"His best quality is to score and it's a very important quality, but I think he has potential to improve in other parts of the pitch, to play with the other players, to play more for the team.

"I'm proud of him and I think the same for our scouting in our club. He can become a great player."

Meanwhile, Chiedozie Ogbene is reportedly a target of Fenerbahce following his man-of-the-match display against France last week.

Rotherham United fear the Corkman won’t extend his contract when it expires in May, with several suitors from England, Belgium and now Turkey circling.

Fenerbahce boss Jorge Jones sent his scouts to Lansdowne Road and the display of Ogbene – fresh his goalscoring cameo off the bench against Latvia five days earlier – has piqued interest of the club currently second in the Super Lig.