Ireland sticking with white shorts for Women's World Cup despite global trend

Ireland’s women have chosen to be an outlier by opting against ditching white shorts for the women’s World Cup.

This is despite Amber Barrett – the striker whose winner against Scotland in October sealed a first-ever qualification for Ireland – saying on Tuesday it “would make every woman's life a lot easier” to don an alternative colour to white.

England this week emulated Manchester City in England and Cork City at home by acceding to their players' request arising from concerns of wearing white shorts while on their period.

Beth Mead was first to ventilate the issue during last summer’s Euros that she finished top scorer in.

“Sometimes it’s not practical when it’s the time of the month,” she said after the hosts’ first game against Austria.

England remained in their all-white kit during the subsequent friendlies but will debut in a new strip, featuring blue shorts, Thursday when they host Brazil at Wembley Stadium in the Finalissima – a community-style meeting between the European and Copa America champions.

It continues a growing trend, after Manchester City changed to maroon and Cork City swapped their white shorts for green.

New Zealand striker Hannah Wilkinson hailed their federation’s move ahead of co-hosting the World Cup as: “fantastic for women with any kind of period anxiety.”

She added: “In the end it just helps us focus more on performance and shows a recognition and appreciation of women’s health.” Most women’s intercounty teams have followed suit this year, including Kerry’s departure to black shorts.

Donegal woman Barrett spoke in favour of the pattern while on media duty in Austin, Texas where Ireland are preparing for the first of two friendlies against USA on Saturday night (7.30pm, Irish time). They meet again on Tuesday in St Louis, Missouri (12.30am Weds, Irish time).

“To be perfectly honest, it is not a conversation we have had,” said Barrett, based in Germany with Frauen Bundesliga outfit Turbine Potsdam.

“We have just had the changeover from Umbro to Castore kit and hopefully over the next while, for all women’s teams, that is something that will be part and parcel of their kits."

Asked to reaffirm her desire for the matter to be rectified, she stated: “Yeah, of course. I think it would make every woman's life a lot easier.”

However, confusion reigned by the FAI releasing a statement afterwards confirming they were retaining the original colour scheme.

This, they insisted, stemmed from dialogue with the senior leadership team – a decision 27-year-old Barrett didn’t seem privy to.

"The FAI can confirm that, following discussions with the Ireland women’s team, that the team will wear the traditional green jersey, white shorts and white socks as part of the new Castore home kit.

"The FAI consulted with the senior leadership group within the squad and with management on the possibility of switching the colour of the shorts but with the supply of protective underwear the players felt that staying with white shorts was the preferred option.”

These are the final away warm-up games before Ireland trek to the World Cup. They host Zambia on June 22 and France, under new manager Hervé Renard, on July 6 – both at Tallaght – ahead of their departure Down Under.

Awaiting them are three group games, the first a global showpiece on the opening day of July 20 against co-hosts Australia before what’s widely anticipated to be an 83,000 sell-out at Sydney Olympic Stadium.

Olympic gold medalists Canada follow in Perth six days later before Nigeria in Brisbane on July 31.

Amid the euphoria of qualification at Hampden Park, the notion of hero Barrett not making the final cut for the tournament was unthinkable.

Yet, as Vera Pauw is utilising the uptick in demand of foreign-born players pledging their allegiance, the competition is getting tighter.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner on Tuesday, Sinead Farrelly – best known as a whistleblower of abuse across the American league – this week became the latest potential recruit by training with the squad.

“After we qualified, it was like ‘ah, we’ve nine months to prepare’ but now it's suddenly only three months away and the timeline isn’t that long,” explained Barrett, whose gametime in Germany has been limited while recovering from a shoulder injury.

“I think every player has in the back of their minds that there’s only 23 positions up for grabs and I don’t think anyone can say they’re definitely going.”