Vinícius Júnior testifies against fan in racial abuse probe

Vinícius provided testimony to a judge analyzing evidence against the accused fan
Vinícius Júnior testifies against fan in racial abuse probe

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. Pic: Robert Perry/PA Wire.

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 18:51
Tales Azzoni

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior testified Tuesday against a Mallorca fan accused of racially insulting him at a Spanish league game, saying he will not accept an apology.

Vinícius provided testimony to a judge analyzing evidence against the fan accused of calling the Brazil forward a monkey at a match against Mallorca in February.

Through a video conference, Vinícius told the judge he was offended by the insults and that they happened at other matches, too. According to the player’s staff, Vinícius said he won’t accept an apology and wants the Mallorca fan to be fully punished.

The fan, who has not been identified publicly, was in court and also testified. Local media images showed him covering his face while leaving the court in Palma, the main city on the island of Mallorca. According to the Ultima Hora newspaper, the 20-year-old fan apologized.

He was also being accused of calling Villarreal midfielder Samu Chukwueze a monkey in another league match. Chukwueze, who is Nigerian, and Vinícius are Black.

Spain’s anti-violence commission had already fined the fan 4,000 euros ($4,300) and handed him a one-year ban from stadiums. Mallorca revoked his club membership for three years.

The 22-year-old Vinícius has been subjected to insults since arriving in Spain five years ago. The Spanish league, which was among the accusing parties against the Mallorca fan, has filed several formal complaints to authorities over insults against the Brazilian, with some of them being shelved.

The league recently increased the number of monitors at matches to identify perpetrators when Vinícius plays.

The attacks against the Brazilian increased after he began celebrating his goals by dancing.

Authorities have yet to find those responsible for hanging Vinícius’ effigy from a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid earlier this year.

Valladolid recently suspended 12 season ticket holders while investigating alleged verbal abuse of Vinícius.

The first trial against a fan who racially insulted a player in Spain is expected to begin this year following remarks by an Espanyol supporter against Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams a few years ago.

AP

More in this section

A general view of the Aviva Stadium 26/3/2019 €1.5m saved from Euro 2020 games redirected towards Euro 2028 bid
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 file photo Switzerland chosen to host Women’s Euro in 2025
Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League - Old Trafford Christian Eriksen returning to team training ahead of schedule – Erik ten Hag
<p>BANNED: Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has received an eight-match ban following his sending-off in the club’s FA Cup tie against Manchester United, the Football Association has announced. Issue date: Tuesday April 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Fulham. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire</p>

Aleksandar Mitrović banned for 8 matches following incident with referee against Manchester United

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd