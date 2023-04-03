Waterford FC confirm appointment of Alan Reynolds as Assistant Head Coach

Waterford FC have confirmed the appointment of Alan Reynolds as Assistant Head Coach.

Waterford-born Reynolds has managed the Blues in three previous spells (once as player/manager) and joins having spent the last 16 months as assistant at Derry City.

The former midfielder, who made over 300 appearances for the club, guided the Blues to the First Division title in 2017 and secured a fourth-place Premier Division finish in 2018, before helping Shelbourne to a similar First Division promotion as assistant.

Reynolds is also Republic of Ireland U21 assistant manager under Jim Crawford and he will continue that role as well as working with the League of Ireland club alongside new manager Keith Long.

“I’m delighted Alan has joined the club," Long told Waterford FC's official website.

"He’s a coach with fantastic experience from playing and management and will be a big asset to the club.

“He’s a local guy and it’s brilliant that we can bring him back to his local club to help us achieve our goals this season.”