A year on, it’s all finally coming good for Grealish

ANOTHER contentious meeting between two English football heavyweights might have ended in a predictable outcome but it also added another chapter to one of this season’s more unexpected redemption stories.

Twelve months ago, Jack Grealish appeared destined to be remembered as a punchline to a Premier League trivia quiz concerning the worst signings in the game’s history.

The £100million it had cost to convince Aston Villa to sell the England winger appeared the sort of wild extravagance that even City, with all their petro billions, could not justify.

Fast forward to the latest in a growing list of influential performances and Grealish, like many City stars before him under Pep Guardiola, appears to have gone through a process that many of his predecessors have under the Catalan coach in recent years - needing an awkward, unproductive first year to become accustomed to playing for such a demanding manager.

Bernardo Silva was just one of his current team-mates who could empathise.

“He’s been really, really good. Against Liverpool he was unbelievable,” said Silva.

“The first season at City is not easy. For me it wasn’t simple. Not easy for Riyad Mahrez. Sometimes it takes time. Now Jack is doing well and I’m really happy for him – he deserves it.

“We talk about these kind of things. People just think you’re going to come into one of the best teams in the world and you’re just going to start every game and be the best player every game.

“It just doesn’t work that way. The manager demands a lot from the players, it’s a different style of play to most of the other teams.

“You have to get used to it. He’s been here quite a long time and is used to it.” In short, for every Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias - two big-money signings who instantly fitted in at the Etihad - there have been a couple of examples of players who have struggled, to varying degrees.

In the case of Grealish, there was not only the simple transition of a new club and new manager to become used to, but also the weight of a British record transfer fee. Even by City’s free-spending standards, a nine-figure fee represented an eye-watering weight around Grealish’s boots.

“It’s tough,” added Silva. “When you have tough moments you just have to keep going.

“There isn’t one player in the world who can be at the top of their game for their whole career. I’ve had my difficult moments as well.

“You just accept it and keep going. Jack accepted it and he overcame it. When he’s in this form it’s really good for our team.” Grealish’s response against Liverpool - a goal and assist and general superb level of performance as goals from Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan helped confirm the rout - was the latest example of his maturity.

And his team’s overall display was all the more impressive, given that it came without injured 42-goal striker Erling Haaland. It was the sort of victory that suggests that Arsenal, for all their impressive play this season, and their current commanding eight-point lead, will face plenty of sleepless nights before any title celebrations can start.

“They can win it but we are going to fight until the end,” said Silva.

“It can go both ways. Some people say, “they’re more experienced” and others say, “oh, because they’ve won it in the past they don’t want to win it any more”. You guys decide.

“For Arsenal it is the same. One day they do not have enough experience to win it but the next day, it’s “oh they are very hungry because they’ve never won it”.

“We’re going to fight for it. Experienced or inexperienced, they are there. They are very good and deserve to be there.” The City win also came against another tempestuous chapter in this fixture’s history, in which Guardiola appeared to taunt Liverpool subs Kostas Tsimikas and Arthur Melo as he celebrated Alvarez equalising Mo Salah’s early opening goal.

There were also unsavoury “tragedy” chants from City fans, for which the club apologised after the game, along with an incident of a brick being thrown at the Liverpool team bus on its way out of the Etihad.

Such hostilities are a throwback to happier times for Liverpool, when they were City’s equals, or even superiors, in the battle for honours at home and in Europe. Those days looked like ancient history on Saturday.

“Tomorrow we're going to have a meeting together, but the turnaround is quite quick, with Chelsea on Tuesday, so tomorrow's a big day,” said defender Virgil van Dijk after the defeat.

“If you're losing the way we lost today, then definitely there will be some hard talking. That's really normal, we're grown men and we'll see tomorrow.

“We'll see, game by game. First let's recover and then regroup tomorrow and then we'll focus on Chelsea.”

Those next two fixtures, at Chelsea tomorrow and at home to Arsenal on Sunday, could well bring an end to Liverpool’s distant hopes of a top-four finish.

Man City (4–1-4-1): Ederson 6; Stones 7, Akanji 6, Dias 7, Ake 6; Rodri 6 (Silva 82); Mahrez 8, De Bruyne 7, Gundogan 7, Grealish 9 (Palmer 88); Alvarez 8. Substitutes (not used) Ortega, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, S Gomez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 5; Alexander-Arnold 4, Konate 4, van Dijk 5, Robertson 5 (Tsimikas 69, 5); Elliott 6 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 69, 5), Fabinho 4, Henderson 5; Salah 6 (Nunez 69, 5), Jota 6 (Firmino 69, 5), Gakpo 6 (Milner 82). Substitutes (not used) Kelleher, J Gomez, Melo, Mattia.

Referee: S Hooper 5