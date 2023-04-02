West Ham overcome Southampton in relegation six-pointer despite strong Bazunu display 

But for several good saves by Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as his defence tired, the margin of defeat could have been wider.
STRONG SHOWING: Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu dives to attempt a save. Pic: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 16:06
Nick Szczepanik

West Ham 1 Southampton 0

How tight is it at the foot of the Premier League? 

This ugly win, only West Ham’s second in seven games, sent them rocketing out of the bottom three and up to 14th place, so closely-packed are the clubs in and around the drop zone.

But it was another disappointing result for Southampton, now four points adrift of West Ham and still stuck in 20th place. And but for several good saves by Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as his defence tired, the margin of defeat could have been wider.

In a classic cliché of the relegation six-pointer, the game was decided by a single set play, a header by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from a free kick after 25 minutes. And, true to our times, it took more than three minutes for VAR to confirm its legality.

That drove a tense and impatient London Stadium almost to distraction. 

Saints had done more attacking at that point, got forward more often than West Ham, with both Romain Perraud and Kyle Walker-Peters seeking to make progress down the wings, while the home side’s tendency to pass back rather than forwards was another source of frustration for their supporters.

But, football being what it is, West Ham scored with their first effort at goal, Aguerd rising to head in a free kick from Thilo Kehrer on the right.

The Southampton players got into a huddle before the game finally restarted and Perraud forced a low save from Lukasz Fabianski as they looked for an instant reply. But West Ham posed more threat. 

Kehrer was having quite a fifteen minutes, as his run set up a shot for Said Benrahma, whose first-time effort was only inches over the crossbar. 

That bar, though, took a direct hit from a curling effort by Jarrod Bowen in first-half stoppage time with Ireland goalkeeper Bazunu beaten.

At the hour mark, each side had had one effort on target. As if realising the urgency of Saints’ situation at long last, Sekou Mara and Elyounoussi both fired in shots but straight at Fabianski. 

They stung West Ham back into some semblance of life and Bowen launched a run that ended with his shot blocked by Jan Bednarek. Bazunu had to dive at the feet of Bowen and was alert when Benrahma tried to surprise him with a free kick towards his near post. But he saved his best for a low cross that was almost deflected past him by teammate Duje Caleta-Car.

That could have been vital as substitute Paul Onuachu met James Ward-Prowse’s cross with a header against the bar, but West Ham held on.

West Ham United (4-1-4-1): Fabianski 6; Kehrer 8, Aguerd 7, Zouma 7, Emerson 6; Rice 7; Bowen7 , Soucek 6, Paqueta 6, Benrahma 6; Ings 5.

Substitutes: Antonio 6 (Ings 65), Downes 6 (Soucek 68), Fornals (Paqueta 88), Cresswell (Emerson 88).  

Southampton (4-2-2-2): Bazunu 7; Walker-Peters 7, Bednarek 6, Caleta-Car 6, Perraud 7; Ward-Prowse 7, Lavia 5; Armstrong 5, Elyounoussi 6; Walcott 5, Mara 4.

Substitutes: Sulemana 5 (Elyounossi 54), Alcaraz 5 (Mara 54), Maitland-Niles (Armstrong 72), Onuachu (Walcott 72) 

Booked: Caleta-Car, Bednarek.  

Referee: Paul Tierney.

