Derry reclaim top-spot with scruffy win over Shels

SHELBOURNE…0 DERRY CITY…1 (Ryan Graydon 11)

Any jitters threatening to seep in Derry City’s title charge following two successive draws were dispelled by snaffling a scruffy win at Shelbourne to reclaim top spot.

If the Candystripes are to conquer a first title for 26 years, they may trace back to this night by the Tolka when Ryan Graydon’s early opener was insulated by a display of true grit.

Paddy Barrett’s dismissal five minutes after the restart quelled comeback hopes for Shels. The most they fashioned in reply was a tenuous late penalty claim by substitute Kyle Robinson.

There was no sign at a packed Tolka Park of Acun Ilicali, the Hull City owner who according to midweek reports in England was so taken by Shelbourne on his recent visit to the ground that he initiated a takeover bid.

BARKING ORDERS: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Tolka Park, Dublin 31/3/2023

How Damien Duff would relish the spending firepower that his counterpart Ruaidhrí Higgins enjoys from operating with another billionaire, local Derry businessman Philip O’Doherty.

He’ll continue maximising his resources while that appetising prospect smolders away in the background and he certainly has his disparate group of players fused into a cohesive unit.

One of Derry’s glamour recruits Will Patching, despite his languid demeanor, always poses a threat and his dipping free-kick from 30 yards forced the first save of note from Conor Kearns which ultimately led to the winner.

The goalkeeper’s tip-over earned a corner, from which Patching’s delivery found Graydon at the back post to prod home from close range.

It looked like a simple finish but an element of dark arts was instrumental, as Ben Doherty appeared to block Graydon’s marker Matty Smith as the scorer peeled away from the edge of the box to create space for the opening.

Derry were sensing blood and minutes later might have made it count. Doherty drove with pace at the home defence from deep, dribbling past two defenders and only the reflexes of Kearns prevented the left-back’s diagonal low shot finding the far corner.

Played beneath an unforgiving sky, the pitch soaked by intermittent deluges made for slippery conditions and more than once it made a potential hero look a fool.

None more so than midway through the half when Shels belatedly got behind the Derry defence. Jack Moylan was the prime mover, latching onto a long ball over the top to poke it past the stranded Shane McEleney. Heading to the endline, he sent the defender sliding off the pitch by feigning to shoot and when he did with his other foot, Brian Maher stooped low to block with his feet.

That wasn’t the danger over, for Kian Leavy followed up on the loose ball but it bobbled as he went to unleash and he only managed to blaze over from eight yards.

TOP OF THE PILE: Derry City assistant manager Alan Reynolds celebrates after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Shelbourne and Derry City at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ollie O’Neill spurned a replica opportunity at the other end seven minutes before the break, racing clear from Will Patching’s layoff but firing over with the goal at his mercy.

That profligacy could have cost them early in the second half. A free-kick from Tyreke Wilson should’ve been routine for Maher to deal with but conscious of the wet ball, he opted to shovel it away.

Any gameplan Damien Duff had hatched at the break dissolved minutes later when they lost Barrett. Jamie McGonigle was left writhing in agony clutching his face, prompting Paul McLaughin to brandish a second yellow card to the experienced defender.

Derry used the numerical advantage well, frustrating Shels by retaining possession and nearly hit them on an overload with seven minutes remaining.

Doherty was again the unlikely player barging in on goal from McGonigle’s through ball, yet the onrushing Kearns stood firm to bat away and keep the margin to the minimum.

That’s all Derry needed.

SHELBOURNE: C Kearns; G Molloy, P Barrett, L Byrne (JJ Lunney 46), S Griffin; JR Wilson (K Leavy 25), S Farrell, E Caffrey (M Coyle 46), G Molloy, T Wilson (K Ledwidge 79); J Moylan (K Robinson 79), M Smith.

DERRY CITY: B Maher; C Coll, S McEleney, C McJannet, B Doherty; P McEleney, S Diallo (R Boyce 80),; R Graydon, W Patching, O O’Neill (J McEneff 72); J McGonigle (C Kavanagh 90).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).