Treaty remain winless as they are held by Wexford

Wexford FC 1 Treaty Utd 1.

Daragh Levingston's excellent header two minutes into the second half helped Wexford gain a point at expense of Treaty Utd - still seeking their first victory of the season - in this lacklustre Division 1 clash at Ferrycarrig Park.

But the first half was a different story although after just six minutes one of the floodlights failed and that led to a fourteen minute delay before play eventually resumed.

And it was second from bottom Treaty who assumed control, dictating much of the play for the opening period but they were shot shy in front of goal and were unable to turn their possession into scores.

Wexford were very lacklustre, with their injury ravaged side playing with little composure and it was left to Aaro Dobbs to carry their solitary threat with some driving runs out of midfield.

As the half progressed there was little sign of a breakthrough from either side. But as the game moved into the eighth minute of additional time, Treaty's Mark Walsh was fouled inside the penalty area, allowing Enda Curran to send the keeper the wrong way from the resulting penalty to give his side a 1-0 interval lead.

Wexford had the ideal start to the second period as they levelled within two minutes of the restart when a Daragh Levingston header found its way across goal into the opposite corner of the net.

Wexford enjoyed their best spell with Danny Furlong and James Crawford denied through some desperate defending, while at the opposite end Enda Curran saw an attempt just go outside the right hand post.

WEXFORD: Noel Heffernan, Darragh Levingston, Benjamin Lynch, Hugh Douglas, Ethan Boyle, Aaron Dobbs, Mark Hanratty, James Crawford, Danny Furlong, Corbzn Piper, Jordan Tallon.

TREATY UNITED: Shane Hallahan, Ben O'Riordan, Lee Devitt, Conor Barry, Alec Byrne, Success Edogun, Stephen Christopher (Fionn Doherty 70,) Andrew Spain (Scott Kirkland 80), Enda Curran, Colin Conroy (Colin Kelly 70), Mark Walsh.

Referee: David Dunne.