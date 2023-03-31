Forrester double helps Pat's to victory over UCD

St Patrick’s Athletic 3 UCD 0

Chris Forrester topped and tailed victory with a brace as St Patrick’s Athletic got back to winning ways at a sodden Richmond Park.

Their first three points in five games lifts St Pat’s above Cork City and out of the relegation play-off place as UCD are now five points adrift at the foot of the table.

Constant spells of rain throughout the day meant the game was in doubt until an hour before kick-off when Wexford referee Sean Grant finally passed it fit after a second inspection.

And with the rain continuing to drizzle down, the home side dominated from the off against a team they beat in all four meetings last season.

Eoin Doyle headed over the top after Jake Mulraney mesmerised Adam Wells on the left to cross. A minute later, Doyle curled a shot wide from the edge of the area.

Jay McClelland then saw his cross bounce away off the far post following a fine passing move before St Pat’s were deservedly in front on 16 minutes.

Estonian Vladislav Kreida whipped over their second corner of the night for the unmarked Forrester to head home.

UCD played their way into the game, forcing three corners around the half hour mark, the last of which resulted in Michael Gallagher’s shot being comfortably gathered by Dean Lyness.

If they were safe hands from Lyness, it was a goalkeeping howler at the other end that allowed St Pat’s double their lead on 38 minutes.

Mulraney again showed delightful feet to skip past two defenders on the edge of the area.

Kian Moore looked set to collect the left-foot shot, but the ball bounced in front of him on the saturated surface to spin into the net.

Alex Nolan was presented with UCD’s first real chance of the game in the first minute of the second half.

But having turned sweetly onto Danny Norris’ cross to create the opening, his shot lacked the power and conviction to trouble Lyness.

St Pat’s then all but killed off the game on 52 minutes.

McCelland played a sublime pass through for the run of Forrester who cleverly dinked the ball over Moore for his third goal of the season Within a minute, Moore redeemed his first half mistake with a terrific save to deny Doyle after Mulraney and McClelland cut UCD open.

He then deprived Forrester his hat-trick when batting the midfielder’s drive out for a corner.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness; Curtis (Sjoberg 82, 6), Redmond, McGrath, Breslin; McClelland (McCormack, 61), Lennon, Kreida (Murphy, 74), Forrester, Mulraney (Carty, 74); E. Doyle (Lonergan, 61).

UCD: Moore; Gallagher, Keaney, O’Brien (O’Regan, 70), Wells Norris (Izekor, 59); Barr (Higgins, 59), Keane, Dignam; Behan (Clarke, 70), Nolan (Doyle, 59).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

Attendance: 3,411